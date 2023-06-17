Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pentagon Papers leaker dies at age 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg, the Whistleblower who Exposed the Vietnam War Deception, Dies at 92

Ellsberg’s Legacy

Daniel Ellsberg, a controversial figure in American history, passed away at the age of 92 in California. His family confirmed his death and celebrated his enduring legacy as a truth-teller and anti-war activist. Ellsberg is known for leaking the classified “Pentagon Papers” during the Vietnam War, which shed light on the deceit and falsehoods propagated by successive US administrations.

The Pentagon Papers

In 1971, Ellsberg’s bold act involved disclosing thousands of classified documents to the media, which unveiled the consistent dishonesty of US government officials regarding the Vietnam War. The Pentagon Papers, comprising 7,000 classified pages, exposed the government’s deliberate deception about the achievement of the Vietnam War. Contrary to official claims, the documents revealed that victory was highly unlikely.

The Deception

For years, the US government painted a rosy picture of the Vietnam War, claiming that the US was winning and that victory was just around the corner. However, the Pentagon Papers revealed a different story. The documents showed that the US government knew that the war was unwinnable, yet continued to escalate the conflict in order to avoid admitting defeat. The deception continued for years, resulting in the death of countless soldiers, civilians, and the eventual humiliation of the US in the international arena.

The Fallout

Ellsberg’s leak of the Pentagon Papers caused a major political scandal, leading to a landmark court case that tested the limits of the First Amendment. The US government attempted to prevent the publication of the documents, claiming that it would harm national security. However, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the New York Times, allowing them to publish the papers. The scandal also led to the downfall of the Nixon administration, which had authorized the break-in of Ellsberg’s psychiatrist’s office in an attempt to discredit him.

The Legacy

Ellsberg’s act of whistleblowing was a brave and selfless act, which exposed the truth about the Vietnam War and held the US government accountable for its actions. His legacy continues to inspire activists and whistleblowers around the world, who seek to expose corruption and wrongdoing in their own governments. Ellsberg himself remained an active anti-war activist and continued to speak out against US foreign policy until his death.

Conclusion

Daniel Ellsberg will always be remembered as a hero who risked everything to expose the truth about the Vietnam War. His legacy is a reminder that in a world where governments often attempt to hide their mistakes and deceive their citizens, there are still people who are willing to speak out and fight for what is right. Ellsberg’s bravery and dedication to the truth will continue to inspire generations to come.

News Source : Khadija Nadeem

Source Link :Pentagon Papers leaker passes away at 92/