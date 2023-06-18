Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pentagon Papers leaker Ellsberg dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ellsberg exposed US government deception on its war in Vietnam and advocated for whistleblower rights

Introduction

In 1971, Daniel Ellsberg, a former military analyst for the United States government, leaked a classified document known as the Pentagon Papers to the New York Times. The papers revealed that the government had been lying to the public about the Vietnam War for years, and that the war was not winnable. Ellsberg’s actions exposed the government’s deception and helped to end the war, and also paved the way for whistleblower protections.

Ellsberg’s Background

Daniel Ellsberg was born in 1931 in Chicago, and grew up in Detroit. He attended Harvard University, where he earned a PhD in economics. After graduation, he worked for the RAND Corporation, a think tank that provided research and analysis to the US government. Ellsberg became disillusioned with the government’s actions during the Vietnam War and decided to take action.

The Pentagon Papers

The Pentagon Papers were a top-secret document that contained a history of US involvement in Vietnam from 1945 to 1967. Ellsberg had access to the papers during his time at the RAND Corporation and decided to make them public. He photocopied the papers and sent them to several newspapers, including the New York Times.

The papers revealed that the US government had been lying to the American people about the war in Vietnam for years. The government had claimed that the war was winnable and that progress was being made, when in fact the war was a quagmire and victory was impossible. The papers also showed that the government had been secretly expanding the war into Laos and Cambodia.

Consequences

Ellsberg’s actions had significant consequences. The publication of the Pentagon Papers caused a public outcry and led to increased opposition to the war. The Nixon administration tried to stop the publication of the papers, but the Supreme Court ruled that the First Amendment protected the newspapers’ right to publish.

Ellsberg was charged with espionage and theft of government property, but the charges were eventually dropped due to government misconduct. Ellsberg’s actions helped to end the war and paved the way for whistleblower protections.

Whistleblower Protections

Ellsberg’s actions led to the creation of whistleblower protections. The Whistleblower Protection Act of 1989 provides protections for federal employees who report misconduct, and the False Claims Act allows individuals to sue companies that defraud the government. These protections help to ensure that whistleblowers are not retaliated against for reporting misconduct.

Conclusion

Daniel Ellsberg’s actions had significant consequences. The publication of the Pentagon Papers exposed the government’s deception and helped to end the war in Vietnam. Ellsberg’s actions also paved the way for whistleblower protections, which help to ensure that individuals who report misconduct are protected from retaliation. Ellsberg’s legacy serves as a reminder that transparency and accountability are essential to a healthy democracy.

