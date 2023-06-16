Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Pentagon Papers Whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg Dies at Age 92”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg, Pentagon Papers Leaker, Dies at 92

Early Years and Career

Daniel Ellsberg, the military analyst who gained notoriety for releasing the Pentagon Papers to the press in 1971, has passed away at the age of 92. He died on Friday, February 25, 2022, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier that month. Ellsberg worked as an analyst for the RAND Corporation in the late 1950s and early ’60s before moving on to work in the Pentagon and the State Department. In the latter role, he spent two years in South Vietnam. He later returned to RAND and worked on secret documents related to the Vietnam War for the U.S. government.

The Pentagon Papers

Ellsberg became sympathetic to the antiwar movement in the U.S. against involvement in Vietnam after reviewing the documents. He attempted to call attention to the classified documents, which indicated that the U.S. did not believe it could win the war in Vietnam despite claims to the contrary from the administration. After failing to generate interest among politicians, Ellsberg leaked the documents to The New York Times, which published them on the front page in June 1971.

Impact on U.S. History

The U.S. government sued The New York Times to stop the publishing of the Pentagon Papers, but the Supreme Court eventually ruled in favor of the paper, allowing the publication to continue. Ellsberg also leaked the documents to The Washington Post just days before the Supreme Court ruling. The leak set in motion the downfall of President Richard Nixon and led to the establishment of the “White House plumbers,” who attempted to discredit Ellsberg and eventually took part in the Watergate break-in.

Legacy and Family

Ellsberg’s wife, Patricia, and three children – Mary, Robert, and Michael – released a statement saying that he was “a seeker of truth and a patriotic truth-teller, an antiwar activist, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, a dear friend to many, and an inspiration to countless more.” The statement went on to say that Ellsberg would be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, three children, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

The story of Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers was retold in the HBO miniseries “White House Plumbers,” which aired shortly before his death. The opening episode features stars Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux breaking into Ellsberg’s psychiatrist’s office, as actually happened on September 3, 1971.

Ellsberg’s passing marks the end of a chapter in U.S. history and serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency and truth-telling in government and the media.

News Source : MyCentralOregon.com – Horizon Broadcasting Group, LLC

Source Link :Daniel Ellsberg, Pentagon Papers whistleblower, dead at 92 | MyCentralOregon.com/