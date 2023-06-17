Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pentagon Papers whistleblower Ellsberg dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Legacy of Daniel Ellsberg, the “Most Dangerous Man in America”

Daniel Ellsberg, a military analyst and researcher known for his infamous leak of the Pentagon Papers, has passed away at the age of 92 due to pancreatic cancer at his home in Kensington, California. His family released a statement mourning his loss, describing him as a seeker of truth and a patriotic truth-teller.

The Pentagon Papers Leak

In 1971, Ellsberg leaked 7,000 government pages known as the Pentagon Papers, which exposed the extent of Washington’s involvement in the Vietnam War. The papers contradicted the government’s public statements on the war and contained damning revelations that helped bring an end to the conflict and sowed the seeds of President Nixon’s downfall.

First Amendment Clash

The leaked papers created a First Amendment clash between the Nixon administration and The New York Times, which first published stories based on the papers. The government officials cast the leak as an act of espionage that compromised national security, but the US Supreme Court ruled in favor of the freedom of the press.

Legal Battles and Government Misconduct

Ellsberg was charged in federal court in Los Angeles in 1971 with theft, espionage, conspiracy, and other counts. However, before the jury could reach a verdict, the judge threw out the case citing serious government misconduct, including illegal wiretapping. It also emerged that there had been a government-sanctioned burglary of Ellsberg’s psychiatrist’s office.

Continued Activism

Ellsberg continued his quest to hold the government accountable years after the Pentagon Papers leak. During an interview in December 2022, he revealed that he was the secret “back-up” for the Wikileaks documents leak in which Julian Assange’s organization published more than 700,000 confidential documents, videos, and diplomatic cables provided by a US Army intelligence analyst in 2010.

Ellsberg’s Legacy

In his own words, Ellsberg believed that the risks he took were worth it if it meant hastening the end of the Vietnam War. His legacy as a truth-teller and a defender of the freedom of the press continues to inspire activists and journalists around the world to this day.

News Source : Post News Network

Source Link :Daniel Ellsberg, Pentagon Papers whistleblower dies at 92/