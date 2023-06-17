Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pentagon Papers whistleblower Ellsberg dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg: Remembering a Whistleblower and Nuclear War Activist

Daniel Ellsberg, who died last week at the age of 92, will be remembered as a whistleblower who leaked the Pentagon Papers, hastening the end of the Vietnam War and indirectly leading to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. But his enduring passion was raising awareness about the genocide that would result from a nuclear war, a war he felt was all but inevitable. Ellsberg is “the premier whistleblower in living memory,” said Edward Wasserman, professor of journalism and former dean of the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.

Ellsberg was once called “the most dangerous man in America” by National Security Adviser and later Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who called him both “a genius” and, at a later time, “the most dangerous man in America.” Ellsberg both wrote and had access to top-secret documents that were meant to be read only by the President and his closest aides.

When Ellsberg decided to leak the Pentagon Papers, he and his wife Patricia famously set about copying 7,000 documents, after carefully cutting off the “Top Secret” designation at the top. Because Ellsberg was afraid that the government might find out about those documents and seize them, he distributed copies around the country so that at least some could be saved. One set of documents, it turns out, was stashed away in Berkeley.

Despite Ellsberg’s 60 years of activism and advocacy on the issue of nuclear war, the nuclear danger is now higher than ever. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists recently moved the hands of the symbolic Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, the closest it has ever been to global catastrophe.

Ellsberg’s legacy lives on in his commitment to truth-telling and his fight against the dangers of nuclear war. As Wasserman put it, “He gave [whistleblowers] a certain aura of historical legitimacy by actively associating himself with them. He said they are doing now what he did then.”

News Source : Daphne White

Source Link :Daniel Ellsberg, whistleblower behind the Pentagon Papers, dies at 92/