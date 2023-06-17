Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pentagon Papers whistleblower Ellsberg dies at 92.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg: A Legendary Whistleblower Who Changed History

Daniel Ellsberg, the legendary whistleblower who changed the course of history, passed away on Friday at the age of 92. In 1971, Ellsberg leaked the Pentagon Papers, a top-secret document that exposed the lies and deception of the US government in the Vietnam War. This act of courage and patriotism made him a hero to many and a threat to those in power.

The Pentagon Papers revealed how successive US administrations had lied to the American public and Congress about the true nature of the war, which had cost the lives of over 58,000 American soldiers and millions of Vietnamese civilians. The documents showed that the US had escalated the war despite knowing that it was unwinnable, and had committed numerous war crimes and atrocities.

Ellsberg, who had worked as a military analyst for the US government, risked his career, his freedom, and his life to expose these lies. He believed that it was his duty as a citizen to reveal the truth to the American people and to prevent further bloodshed and injustice.

However, his act of whistleblowing was not without consequences. The Nixon administration, which was desperate to suppress the leaks, launched a vicious campaign against Ellsberg, calling him a traitor and a threat to national security. The government tried to discredit him, intimidate him, and even break into his psychiatrist’s office to find incriminating evidence.

Ellsberg was eventually charged with espionage and faced a potential sentence of 115 years in prison. But he did not back down or apologize for his actions. He stood by his principles and his conscience and defended his right to free speech and the freedom of the press.

The case against Ellsberg was eventually dismissed due to government misconduct, but his legacy lived on. His whistleblowing had sparked a national debate about the role of the media, the limits of government secrecy, and the morality of war. It had also led to the landmark Supreme Court decision that upheld the right of the press to publish classified documents.

Ellsberg became an icon of the anti-war movement, a symbol of resistance against authoritarianism and censorship, and an inspiration to generations of activists and truth-seekers. He continued to speak out against war, corruption, and injustice, and supported other whistleblowers such as Chelsea Manning, Julian Assange, and Edward Snowden.

His death is a loss to the world, but his spirit and his legacy will continue to inspire and guide us. As his family said in a statement, “Thank you, Daniel, for sharing your wisdom, your heart, and your conscience with the world. We will keep your flame alive.”

Pentagon Papers Whistleblower Vietnam War Government secrecy Freedom of the press

News Source : KTVU FOX 2

Source Link :Daniel Ellsberg, Pentagon Papers whistleblower, dies at 92/