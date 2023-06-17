Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pentagon Papers whistleblower Ellsberg dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned Whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg Passes Away at 92

Daniel Ellsberg, a renowned whistleblower known for exposing lies about the Vietnam War, passed away at the age of 92. His brave actions changed public perception of the conflict and had lasting impacts on American politics and accountability.

Leaking the Truth

In 1971, Ellsberg, a former military analyst, disclosed thousands of documents to the US media, exposing how successive administrations had misled the public about the Vietnam War. The leaked 7,000-page report contradicted official claims that the war was winnable, bringing to light the truth about its unwinnable nature.

Impact on Public Opinion

The release of the Pentagon Papers had a profound effect on the American public’s view of the war. The Hollywood thriller “The Post” depicted the nail-biting story behind the publication of the papers and further solidified Ellsberg’s role as a pivotal figure in shaping public opinion.

Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

Earlier this year, Ellsberg revealed that he had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer, with doctors estimating he had around six months to live. Despite his illness, he made the most of his remaining time, enjoying indulgent treats and revisiting his favorite movies, including “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.”

Legal Battle and Mistrial

Facing charges under the Espionage Act, Ellsberg’s 1973 trial ended in a mistrial due to the revelation of illegal evidence gathering by the government. The Nixon administration’s misconduct, including breaking into Ellsberg’s psychiatrist’s office and illegal wiretapping, played a significant role in the dismissal of the charges.

A Legacy of Truth and Activism

Throughout his life, Ellsberg continued to be a passionate advocate for peace and nuclear disarmament. His book, “The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner,” exposed the dangers of nuclear weapons. He slammed US interventions in Afghanistan and Iraq, stressing the detrimental impact on the Middle East.

Remembering Ellsberg

Described as a “patriotic truth-teller,” Ellsberg’s family expressed their deep loss and highlighted his legacy as an inspiration to others. His fearless pursuit of truth and dedication to revealing unjustified dangers to humanity resonated with many. His courageous actions, especially his decision to prioritize the truth over personal consequences, earned him a place in the whistleblower hall of fame.

Conclusion

Daniel Ellsberg’s passing marks the end of a life dedicated to truth, justice, and accountability. His whistleblowing efforts brought to light the government’s deceit surrounding the Vietnam War, influencing public opinion and challenging executive power. Ellsberg’s legacy serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency, speaking truth to power, and the enduring impact of individual actions in shaping society.

News Source : Web Desk

Source Link :Daniel Ellsberg, whistleblower of Pentagon Papers, dies at 92/