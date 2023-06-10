Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pepper LaBeija’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pepper Labeija: Who is she?

Pepper LaBeija was a drag queen from the United States and a fashion designer. She is widely known as “the last queen of Harlem drag ball.” LaBeija was born in The Bronx, New York, on November 5, 1949. Although he identified as a male, he preferred to use feminine pronouns. She succeeded Crystal LaBeija as head of House of LaBeija in 1981. She served as “Mother” of ball culture for over two decades.

Pepper Labeija’s Achievements

LaBeija has participated in many drag balls, and her runway performances with Egyptian themes have been praised. She has won around 250 awards for her achievements. She also organized drag ball and taught modelling skills as a way to earn money.

LaBeija left an indelible impression through her participation in the Harlem Drag Balls that began in the 1960s. They were featured in “Paris is Burning,” the 1991 documentary. The events offered a safe space for black and Latino LGBTQ people to express themselves, perform, and celebrate their gender identities. Before these balls, drag was dominated by white performers, who pushed black performers to conform to their standards through whitening. LaBeija has won 250 awards for her drag performances that were inspired by Egyptian culture.

Crystal LaBeija founded the House of LaBeija back in the 1970s. It is the oldest and most prestigious house of the New York drag and ballroom scenes. Pepper LaBeija took over the role of House Mother a few years after Crystal LaBeija. She held this position for more than two decades. LaBeija describes a house in “Paris is Burning” as a substitute family for those who do not have one. The House of LaBeija provided guidance and support to LGBTQ individuals who were ostracized by their families.

Pepper Labeija Death Cause

LaBeija performed regularly at drag balls and captivated audiences with her runway shows based on Egyptian themes. She has received approximately 250 awards for her talent over the course of her career. However, her other health problems, such as diabetes and heart disease played a part. She had both of her feet amputated by the late 1990s. This led to her being confined to bed for ten years.

Pepper LaBeija featured prominently in the 1990 documentary, “Paris Is Burning”, which documented the Harlem Drag Ball Culture of the late 1980s. The film was a major factor in popularizing drag ball culture and elevating LaBeija into household name status. LaBeija has continued to advocate for LGBTQ rights even after the release of the documentary. She spoke out against discrimination and raised awareness of HIV/AIDS.

Pepper Labeija Wife

LaBeija and her partner Pamela Jackson shared the joy of having their daughter. LaBeija devoted a large part of her life to raising and nurturing her daughter and her stepson. Pamela Jackson died in 1992. This had a profound effect on LaBeija.

LaBeija’s health began to deteriorate, and her children moved in with their maternal grandmother. This provided them with a stable, supportive environment. LaBeija was diagnosed with diabetes mellitus, type 2, and had both of her feet amputated as a result. It was a condition that severely limited her mobility. She spent most of the last decade of her life in bed.

Pepper LaBeija died tragically at age 54 after suffering a heart attack on May 14, 2002. The incident took place at Roosevelt Hospital in Manhattan and marked the end of LaBeija’s life, which was filled with struggle.

Pepper Labeija Biography

Birth Name Willie Jackson Nationality American Profession Drag Queen, Fashion Designer Date of birth November 5, 1948 Birth Place Bronx is a part of New York City in the USA Date of death May 14, 2003 Death Place Manhattan, New York City (New York, USA)

