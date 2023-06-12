Dead – Death – Obituary News : Performer dies at Eden Festival music event in Scotland

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Man Dies at Eden Festival in Moffat

Emergency services were called to Eden Festival taking place in St Ann’s, Moffat in the early afternoon. Police Scotland responded to concerns for a person, but confirmed a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Performer

A statement from the festival organisers confirmed that the man was one of the performers. He was assisted by the on-site first aiders as well as the emergency services. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Organisers’ Statement

A spokesperson for the Eden Festival said: “Eden Festival is saddened to report the tragic and sudden death of a performer arriving at the festival. He was attended to on-site by our medical team, who were assisted by Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland.

“The festival sends its deepest sympathies to family members and wish that they be given privacy at this time.”

Festival Details

The festival started on Thursday with the final performances taking place on Sunday.

Police Report

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.45pm on Sunday, 11 June, 2023, officers were made aware of concern for a person at a festival in the St Ann’s area.

“Emergency services attended and 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Conclusion

The tragic incident at Eden Festival has left both attendees and organisers in mourning. While the death is not being treated as suspicious, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safety measures and emergency response services at large events and festivals.

