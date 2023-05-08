Dead – Death – Obituary News : Peru Gold Mine Fire Kills 27

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Peru’s Mining Industry: Fire at Gold Mine Claims 27 Lives

Introduction

On Sunday, a fire broke out at a gold mine in southern Peru, claiming the lives of at least 27 workers. The La Esperanza 1 mine, located in the remote Condesuyos province, was engulfed by flames after a short circuit caused an explosion. The victims, who were 100 meters below ground, were mostly miners who would have died of asphyxiation and burns. The incident has been one of the worst mining accidents in recent years in Peru, which is the largest gold producer in Latin America.

Immediate Aftermath

The news of the fire was only published on Sunday after police had gathered details of those who died. Grief-stricken relatives gathered near the mine looking for news of their loved ones. Marcelina Aguirre, whose husband Federico Idme Mamani was amongst the victims, cried out, “Where are you darling, where are you?” Meanwhile, Francisco, the victim’s brother, said, “We know there was a short circuit and from that an explosion. We are very shocked by everything that happened.”

Investigation and Rescue Operations

The police and the public prosecutor’s office confirmed that the fire was caused by a short circuit. Rescue teams were trying to secure the mine before removing the victims’ bodies. Public prosecutor Giovanni Matos told channel N television that there were “27 dead inside the mine.” However, there have been no reports of survivors, nor confirmation about how many people were in the mine at the time of the fire. Matos added, “We have to make the place where the dead are safe so we can enter it and recover the bodies.”

Peru’s Mining Industry

Peru is a major mining country, with mining accounting for more than eight percent of its GDP. It is the world’s second largest producer of silver, copper, and zinc, according to official sources. Moreover, it is Latin America’s top producer of zinc, tin, lead, and molybdenum. However, the country has been grappling with mining-related accidents for years. Last year alone, 39 people died in mining-related incidents, according to the mining and energy ministry.

Illegal Mining

The La Esperanza 1 mine, where the fire broke out, is a legal enterprise operated by Minera Yanaquihua. However, there are many illegal mines in the region as well. Mining is a crucial source of income for many communities in Peru, and illegal mining is rampant due to poverty and lack of economic opportunities. The government has been trying to crack down on illegal mining, but the problem persists.

Conclusion

The tragic incident at the La Esperanza 1 mine has once again highlighted the risks associated with mining and the need for better safety measures. The government and mining companies must work together to ensure the safety of workers and prevent such accidents from happening in the future. Meanwhile, the families of the victims mourn their loss and demand answers about what led to the fire.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :27 Dead In Gold Mine Fire Tragedy In Peru/