Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pete Brown, Songwriter and Cream Collaborator, Passes at 82

Remembering the Legendary Pete Brown: Poet, Musician, Songwriter, and Film Writer

On May 20, the world lost a true icon of the arts world: Pete Brown. The official Facebook page of Brown confirmed his passing at the age of 82 due to cancer. Brown was known for his contributions to pop-culture through his poetry and songwriting skills, especially as a co-writer for Cream’s biggest hits like “White Room,” “Sunshine of Your Love,” and “I Feel Free.”

Born on Christmas Day in 1940 in Ashtead, Surrey, Brown began his artistic career as a teenage poet and became a major part of the 1960s Liverpool Beat Poetry scene. He eventually co-founded the First Real Poetry Band and caught the attention of legendary rock trio Cream. Brown worked with Jack Bruce and wrote the lyrics for all of Bruce’s solo albums except for 1970’s instrumental Things We Like.

Brown continued his musical career, forming his own groups like His Battered Ornaments, Flying Tigers, and Piblokto! He also wrote film scripts and scores, launched his own label, Interoceter, and collaborated with Phil Ryan. Brown also started his own film production company, Brown Waters, and issued several printed and auditory collections of poetry.

Despite his tendency towards Jewish pessimism, Brown was a proud anti-establishment artist who dedicated his life to his creative endeavors in an uncompromising way. He continued working until the end, collaborating with Joe Bonamassa on the album Royal Tea, and most recently with John Donaldson on the final mixes of their new album Shadow Club.

Brown was not only a talented artist but also an animal lover as he was known as Papa Pete to his pets and ever-increasing family of cats. He was a loyal and generous friend and a huge supporter of other musicians at every stage of their careers. He is survived by his beautiful wife and life partner Sheridan, his daughter, the singer and writer Jessica Walker, and his musician and restaurateur son Tad.

The news of Brown’s passing has led to an outpouring of tributes from the music world. The family of Jack Bruce, Brown’s longtime friend and writing partner, extended their sincere condolences to Brown’s wife, children, and family. Guitarist Joe Bonamassa tweeted his tribute, describing Brown as “one of the coolest blokes who wrote the best lyrics.”

Even iconic filmmaker Martin Scorsese made an as-yet unreleased documentary about Brown, describing him as a great songwriter. The world may have lost a legend, but Brown’s contributions to the arts world will continue to inspire future generations of artists.

