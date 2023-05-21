Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pete Brown’s Cause of Death at 82

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pete Brown, Songwriter for Cream, Dies at 82

Pete Brown, the songwriter for the iconic band Cream, has passed away at the age of 82. The news was confirmed by a post on Brown’s official Facebook page, which stated that he had died after a long battle with various forms of cancer.

A Legacy of Creativity

Although he is best known for his work with Cream, Brown had a long and varied career as a poet, author, filmmaker, and musician. He began his career as a Beat poet in the late 1950s, and went on to publish several collections of poetry over the years. He also sold out The Royal Albert Hall in the mid-1960s, and worked with a number of other music acts and bands after Cream’s disbandment in 1968.

Songs That Defined a Generation

It was Brown’s work with Cream that cemented his place in music history, however. He wrote many of the band’s most beloved songs, including “SWLABR,” “White Room,” “Sunshine of Your Love,” “Dance the Night Away,” and “I Feel Free.” These songs became anthems of the 1960s and continue to be beloved by music fans today.

A Heartfelt Tribute

After news of Brown’s passing was announced, his longtime collaborator Jack Bruce shared a heartfelt tribute to him online. “We are extremely saddened to learn of the death of Jack’s long term friend and writing partner Pete Brown who passed away last night,” he wrote. “We extend our sincere condolences to Pete’s wife Sheridan and Pete’s children as well as all his family and friends.”

A Lasting Legacy

Despite his passing, Pete Brown’s legacy will live on for generations to come. His songs continue to be beloved by music fans around the world, and his work as a poet and author has inspired countless others to express themselves creatively. He will be greatly missed, but his impact on the world of music and art will never be forgotten.

News Source : Music Times

Source Link :Pete Brown Cause of Death Revealed: Cream Collaborator Dead at 82/