Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Pete Davidson joins ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: A Swan Song for James Gunn’s Time in the MCU

James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is known for playing favorites with his actors. The film is no exception, featuring a number of cameos by actors in his DC Universe projects, including Pete Davidson from The Suicide Squad.

Pete Davidson’s Cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Pete Davidson, who starred in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, makes a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. According to James Gunn’s tweet, Davidson likely played a member of the High Evolutionary’s Guards. However, the cameo is difficult to spot, as all the guards wore helmets. It’s just one of the many choices made by Gunn to add heart and love to the film.

What to Expect from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is written and directed by James Gunn and stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Maria Bakalova.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Our beloved band of misfits settle into Knowhere, but it’s not long before their lives are turned upside down by echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still devastated by the loss of Gamora, must gather his team on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life – a mission that, if unsuccessful, could potentially lead to the end of the Guardians, as we know it.”

Conclusion

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the end of James Gunn’s time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the film is still filled with love and heart, with cameos from actors he’s worked with in his DC Universe projects. Fans can expect another entertaining adventure from the Guardians as they face new challenges and fight to save their team.

