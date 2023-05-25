Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pete Duff’s Death Cause: Family Mourns Loss

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pete Duff Obituary: Windsor Resident Passes Away at 79

Windsor resident Pete Duff has died at the age of 79, leaving his family devastated by the news. Duff, a native of Windsor, Ontario, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, and his community mourns the loss of a cherished individual.

Early Life and Career

He was the son of Eugene Duff and Ethel (Plummer) Duff, who had both passed away before he was born. As a musician, Duff played various instruments, including the bagpipes, and was a devoted member of the Moncton District Pipe Band.

Cause of Death

Although the exact cause of his death has not yet been disclosed, it is possible that he was ill when he passed away, given that he died in a hospital. Despite his passing, Duff’s legacy lives on, as he had a talent for uniting people and a good heart that touched the lives of many.

Surviving Family Members

Duff is survived by his wife Bonnie (Fraser) Duff, who served in the United States Air Force before their marriage. He is also survived by his daughters Elaine Duff, Wendy Sevany, and Lorianne Duff-Storey, as well as his granddaughters Lara and Genevieve.

A Lasting Legacy

Although Duff may be gone, he will not be forgotten by those who knew him. His friends and family remember him as a trustworthy source of encouragement, an example, and a kind man. Duff’s memory will inspire and uplift many people whose lives he touched, and his family and loved ones will always treasure his memory.

In accordance with Duff’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Fergusons Funeral Home is entrusted with the duty of making the necessary arrangements. Duff’s family and loved ones express their deepest sympathies and pray that his soul will find eternal rest in paradise.

