Dead – Death – Obituary News : Peter Fillerup Passes Away in Schenectady, NY – Death Cause Unknown

Peter Fillerup Obituary and Death: A Tribute to a Beloved Brother

My family was dealt an unexpected blow on May 10 when we learned that my brother, Peter Anders Fillerup, had passed suddenly. This news was a great shock to all of us. We were all taken aback by his untimely departure. In spite of the fact that he loved us so deeply, we are certain that he never had any intention of leaving us for such a short period of time. Specifically, his pride and joy was Anders, who was the result of his own body and was born to him.

A Cherished Memory with Peter

We want to share this story with you because it is one of my favorite memories that Peter and I had together. I want to tell you this tale because it is one of my most treasured memories of the time that I spent with Peter, and I want you to have it.

Peter and I were sitting down by the sea at Veterans Park in Vero Beach, Florida, watching the dolphins jump and play in the ocean. We remained there for hours, completely immersed in the beauty of the moment. Pete was so impressed by the location, and he had the nicest experience there, that he wanted to go there on a regular basis because he had such a good time there.

After that, I took him to Fort Pierce Inlet so that he could see manatees having fun in the water there. There, he was able to get some great pictures of them. We went on some incredible journeys together, the memories of which will stay with us for the rest of our lives. He had an infectious chuckle and was perpetually in a good mood.

Remembering Peter Anders Fillerup

Peter was a kind and loving brother, son, and friend. He had a smile that could light up a room and a heart that overflowed with love and compassion for everyone he met. His untimely passing has left a hole in our family that will never be filled.

However, we take comfort in the fact that Peter will remain a part of our lives as long as we have memories of him to look back on. He may no longer be with us in body, but his spirit and the love he gave us will live on forever.

Rest in peace, Peter Anders Fillerup. You will be missed.

