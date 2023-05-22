Dead – Death – Obituary News : Peter Kerr Passes Away – Today’s Obituaries

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Peter Kerr Obituary: Remembering a Devoted Family Man and Community Advocate

The sudden passing of Peter Kerr on April 1, 2019, has left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew him. Formerly of Ballycastle, Co. Antrim and currently residing in Owenriff Park, Oughterard, Peter was a devoted family man and active member of several local organizations.

A Kind and Authentic Presence

Peter’s friendly and approachable demeanor earned him a reputation for authenticity. He had a sharp mind and quick wit that endeared him to many. His sudden passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew him.

Active Community Involvement

Peter was an active member of several local organizations, including the Corribdale Grounds committee, where he lent his expertise and enthusiasm. He was also passionate about teaching Scratch programming to young people through the Youth Club and Clann Resource.

For many years, Peter advocated for the construction of a footbridge in the village of Oughterard. He was a man of action who delighted in spending time outdoors, kayaking, kitesurfing, and participating in local events like parkrun, Jog the Bog, and the Mayfly 10K.

Community First Responders

Peter had recently become a member of a group in Oughterard that was trying to form a Community First Responders’ unit. His dedication to the well-being of his community was evident in his willingness to serve others.

In Memoriam

Peter’s sudden passing has left a deep void in the lives of those who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to the Oughterard Community First Responders. Peter will be deeply missed, but his legacy of community involvement and dedication to service will live on.

Peter Kerr funeral Peter Kerr death announcement Peter Kerr obituary notice Peter Kerr memorial service Peter Kerr life celebration

News Source : today obits

Source Link :Peter Kerr Obituary, The Death Has Occurred Of Peter Kerr – today obits/