Dead – Death – Obituary News : Peter McCormack Passes Away: Condolences and News

Peter McCormack Death: Colchester United Football Club Mourns the Loss of Head of Safeguarding

Colchester United Football Club is mourning the loss of Peter McCormack, who passed away last weekend after a battle with cancer. The news of his death was confirmed by Chairman Robbie Cowling, who released a personal statement expressing his deepest sympathies to Peter’s family.

A Lifetime Supporter of Colchester United

Peter McCormack was a lifetime supporter of the Colchester United football team, and he followed the team throughout his childhood. He spent a large period of time working as the Head of Safeguarding for the club, a role that he held with great dedication and professionalism.

According to his obituary, Peter is survived by his wife Deanne and son Liam, who have both been devoted fans of the club for their entire lives. His passing has left a profound feeling of bereavement among all who knew him.

A Brave and Dignified Battle with Cancer

Despite being stricken by a serious illness, Peter insisted on working through the entirety of his battle with cancer. His determination and physical fortitude were an inspiration to all who knew him.

Robbie Cowling expressed his admiration for Peter’s bravery and dignity in the face of his illness, saying, “the brave and dignified manner in which he faced the illness was one of the most motivating things I have ever seen in my life.”

Although he was reminded on multiple occasions that he was free to take as much time off as he required, Peter only missed work in the days leading up to his passing. His dedication and commitment to his role at the club were unwavering until the very end.

A Fond Farewell

Robbie Cowling’s personal statement concluded with a heartfelt farewell to Peter. “May you finally discover the peace you’ve been searching for, Peter,” he said.

During this difficult time, everyone at Colchester United is keeping Peter’s wife and son, along with the rest of his family and friends, in their thoughts and prayers. His passing is a great loss to the club and the wider community, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

