Dead – Death – Obituary News : Peter Mullen’s Death in Edinburgh: Cause Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Edinburgh Man Dies After Altercation: Police Investigating Homicide

On 2 June 2023, a 30-year-old man named Peter Mullen passed away at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after an altercation. The police are currently investigating his death as a homicide after conducting a post-mortem examination.

Details of the Incident

According to witnesses, the incident occurred on Laith Street in the capital at around 7:45 pm. Reports suggest that there were multiple people involved in the disturbance, which resulted in significant injuries for Peter Mullen. He received treatment at the hospital but passed away shortly after. Another person, a 41-year-old, was also admitted to the hospital with injuries.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident. A 46-year-old man was transported to the hospital and detained for minor assault, while a 23-year-old was accused and arrested for the murder of Peter Mullen. The 46-year-old woman, who is a relative of the accused, has also been detained and charged with minor assault. She is due to appear in the Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Tributes to Peter Mullen

Peter Mullen’s family and friends have expressed their devastation at his passing. They have paid tribute to the “wonderful” father on social media. Flowers, handwritten notes, and football scarves have also been left at the scene in memory of Mr. Mullen.

Many people have offered their condolences and expressed sympathy for Peter Mullen and his family. We join them in offering our condolences to Peter Mullen’s family during this difficult time.

Edinburgh journalist Peter Mullen Peter Mullen’s career in journalism Tributes to Peter Mullen Peter Mullen’s impact on Edinburgh media Details on Peter Mullen’s cause of death

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Edinburgh Peter Mullen Obituary And Death Cause Explained/