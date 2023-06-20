Dead – Death – Obituary News : Peter Penry-Jones: Angela Thorne’s Spouse

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Angela Thorne: The Life and Legacy of the To The Manor Born Star

Angela Thorne, best known for her role as Marjory Frobisher in the BBC’s To The Manor Born, passed away at the age of 84 from natural causes. Her death was mourned by her family and fans all over the world. Thorne was a talented actress with a long and successful career in film, television, and theater. She was also the wife of Welsh entertainer Peter David Penry Jones, with whom she had two children.

Early Life and Career

Angela Thorne was born on January 25, 1939, in Karachi, British India. Her family moved to England when she was a child, and she grew up in Surrey. Thorne developed an interest in acting at an early age and attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. She started her career in the theater and appeared in numerous productions of plays by William Shakespeare and other prominent playwrights.

Television and Film Career

Thorne made her television debut in 1965 in an episode of the series The Wednesday Play. She went on to appear in several popular television shows, including The Forsyte Saga, The Bounder, and Agatha Christie’s Poirot. However, it was her role as Marjory Frobisher in To The Manor Born that made her a household name.

To The Manor Born was a comedy series that aired on the BBC from 1979 to 1981. Thorne played the role of Marjory Frobisher, a wealthy friend of the main character, Audrey fforbes-Hamilton (played by Penelope Keith). Thorne’s portrayal of the sharp-witted and intelligent Marjory won her many fans and became one of her most significant roles.

Thorne also appeared in several films, including the critically acclaimed Brassed Off and Gosford Park.

Personal Life and Legacy

Angela Thorne married Welsh entertainer Peter David Penry Jones in 1967. The couple had two sons, Rupert and Laurence. Thorne and Penry-Jones appeared together in several episodes of To The Manor Born until Peter’s death in 2009 from gastrointestinal disease.

Thorne passed away peacefully at home in 2023 at the age of 84. She was remembered fondly by her family and fans for her talent, wit, and kindness.

In conclusion, Angela Thorne was a gifted actress who left a lasting legacy in the entertainment industry. Her memorable performances on stage, television, and film will always be remembered by her fans. She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors and actresses.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Who was Peter Penry-Jones, Angela Thorne’s husband? | TG Time/