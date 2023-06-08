Dead – Death – Obituary News : Peter Sikorski Passes Away in Chicago IL – Death Cause Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Peter Sikorski Obituary, Death

Peter Sikorski was born on December 15, 1950, in Stevens Point. However, before his birth, both of his parents, Casmer J. Sikorski and Frances (Bella) Sikorski, had already passed away. Peter was the son of Casmer J. Sikorski and Frances (Bella) Sikorski.

Early Life and Education

Peter spent his boyhood in Polonia, Illinois, where he helped out on the family farm and also worked with his father’s electrical business. During this time, he attended Polonia Community High School. In 1969, he graduated from PJ Jacobs High School with a high school diploma and the following year he attended Midstate Technical College, completing an electrical apprenticeship.

Professional Life and Interests

After completing his education, Peter managed irrigation line installations across the United States and established his own electrical contracting firm. He had a resourceful mindset and was known as a “Jack of all trades,” which served him well throughout his life.

Peter loved to travel to different parts of the country and meet new people; he was always up for sharing a story and had a contagious laughter. He believed in the importance of learning new things and had an attitude of everlasting curiosity. His interests ranged from mechanical to history, and he took great pleasure in expanding his knowledge in as many areas as possible.

Remembering Peter Sikorski

Peter was known for his quick wit and willingness to lend a helping hand. He will be greatly missed by many. His legacy will continue through his grandchildren, Daniel, Ana, Sawyer, and Porsha, as well as his daughters Courtney (Brian Brown) Sikorski of Madison and Ashley (Alex Jaramillo) of Plainfield. He is also survived by his brother, David (Sandy) Sikorski, who currently resides in Mosinee. Unfortunately, before he was born, both of his parents as well as his brother, Casmer Jr. Sikorski, had already passed away.

In Conclusion

Peter Sikorski lived a life full of curiosity, adventure, and generosity. His legacy will continue through his family and those who knew him. He will be remembered for his quick wit, contagious laughter, and willingness to help others. Rest in peace, Peter Sikorski.

