Dead – Death – Obituary News : Peter Tobin Dies in Agony from Illnesses

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Serial Killer Peter Tobin: Suffering and Death

Peter Tobin was a Scottish serial killer who died in October last year at the age of 76. He had been serving life sentences at HMP Edinburgh for the murders of Angelika Kluk, Vicky Hamilton, and Dinah McNicol. Tobin was also a sex offender who had been convicted of rape and other sexual crimes. His death was preceded by months of agony caused by several painful illnesses.

Prison documents reveal that Tobin had been suffering from vascular disease, a lung infection, and prostate cancer. A month before his death, he had also been treated for a hip fracture. His last few months alive were spent in pain and discomfort, and he died in the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh on October 8, 2022, at 5.35 am. The cause of his death was described as ‘unascertained (pending investigations)’.

The Scottish Prison Service documents state that Tobin died from bronchopneumonia in a man with a fractured right neck of femur, generalised vascular disease, and prostate cancer. According to the documents, he had undergone surgery for the hip fracture on September 9, 2022, and died less than a month later.

After his death, Tobin was given a £700 pauper’s funeral, and he was cremated at Edinburgh’s Mortonhall facility. His ashes were dispersed in the sea. Michael Hamilton, the father of Vicky Hamilton, one of Tobin’s victims, welcomed the fact that Tobin had suffered before his death. He told the Scottish Sun that Tobin deserved to suffer more pain, and he wished that Tobin had lived longer with all that pain.

Police had long suspected that Tobin had more victims and hoped that he would reveal his secrets before he died. Tobin had at least 40 aliases and 150 cars during his life, and police believe that he is responsible for the murders of other women.

Tobin’s crimes were heinous, and his victims’ families will never forget the pain and suffering that he caused. His death has brought some closure to the families, but it cannot undo the damage that he inflicted on their lives. It is a reminder that we must remain vigilant against those who seek to harm others and that justice must be served for the victims and their families.

Peter Tobin Serial killer Illnesses Death Documents

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Serial killer Peter Tobin died in agony riddled with illnesses, documents show/