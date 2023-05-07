Dead – Death – Obituary News : Peter Vetri, Massachusetts Hockey Player, Passes Away: Family in Mourning

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Peter Vetri Death: Family Mourns the Loss of Beloved Hockey Player

Early Life and Hockey Career

Peter Joseph Vetri, Jr., was born on May 21, 1985, in Windham, NH, to Kathleen Ross Vetri and Peter J. Vetri. Peter had a great passion for hockey from a young age and started his journey in the game at Cardigan Mountain School in Canaan, followed by Lawrence Academy in Groton, MA. Later, he played Junior Hockey at Williams Lake High School in British Columbia, Canada.

Peter’s love and commitment to the game led him to pursue a professional hockey career. After earning a full athletic scholarship to play Division 1 hockey at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell Campus, he transferred to Quinnipiac University during his junior year. Later, he played professional hockey for various United States and Europe teams.

Successful Career in Sales

Peter’s successful career in sales at Granite Telecommunications spanned over a decade. He was recognized on multiple occasions for his excellent performance and was awarded Top Sales in his division. Peter was proud of the company’s commitment to community service.

The Man Behind the Hockey Player

Described as having a larger-than-life personality, Peter had an exceptional talent for making people feel important and loved. He valued his family, friends, and loyalty above all else and gave his all to those he cared about. Peter enjoyed downhill skiing, golfing, and fishing with his Father.

Peter’s big personality, genuine smile, and raspy voice will be remembered by those who knew him. His loyalty, friendship, and love for the family were unmatched. Peter was an all-or-nothing kind of guy who loved with his whole heart.

Peter Vetri Death Cause

Peter Vetri passed away unexpectedly on May 4, 2023, at 37. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed, leaving his family, friends, and colleagues in shock and mourning.

Peter Vetri Obituary

Peter Joseph Vetri, Jr., a talented hockey player from Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly on May 4, 2023, at 37. Peter is survived by his parents, Peter and Kathleen Vetri, his fiancé, Alexia Belkina, and his sister, Mia Landry, and her family. The entire family is devastated by losing their beloved son, fiancé, brother, and uncle.

Celebrating Peter’s Life

Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, May 11, at the Carrier Funeral Home in Windham, NH, where friends and family can come together to pay their respects and share their memories of Peter. The following day, a Funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthew’s Parish in Windham.

In Memory of Peter

In honor of Peter’s memory, his family has requested donations be made to Boston Children’s Hospital, which was the beneficiary of Granite Telecommunications’ annual Saving by Shaving event. Peter’s passion for hockey and commitment to community service will continue to inspire those who knew and loved him.

Final Thoughts

Peter Vetri’s sudden and unexpected death has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and the Quincy, MA, community. His legacy as a talented hockey player, successful salesperson, and a man with a big heart will continue to live on in the memories and lives of those he touched.

News Source : Surprise Sports

Source Link :Massachusetts Hockey Player Peter Vetri Death And Obituary Family Mourns The Loss/