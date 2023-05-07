Dead – Death – Obituary News : Peter Vetri, Massachusetts Hockey Player Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Family Mourns the Loss of Beloved Hockey Player: Peter Vetri

Peter Vetri, a 37-year-old hockey player and coach from Quincy, Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly on May 4, 2023. He was known for his larger-than-life personality, exceptional talent for making people feel important and loved, and his unwavering dedication to family and friends.

Peter Vetri’s Early Life and Hockey Career

Peter Joseph Vetri, Jr. was born on May 21, 1985, in Windham, NH, to Kathleen Ross Vetri and Peter J. Vetri. He had a passion for hockey from a young age and started playing at Cardigan Mountain School in Canaan and later at Lawrence Academy in Groton, MA.

Peter played Junior Hockey at Williams Lake High School in British Columbia, Canada, and pursued a professional hockey career after that. He earned a full athletic scholarship to play Division 1 hockey at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell Campus, but later transferred to Quinnipiac University during his junior year. He went on to play professional hockey for various United States and Europe teams.

Peter Vetri’s Career in Sales and Community Service

Peter’s successful career in sales at Granite Telecommunications spanned over a decade. He was recognized on multiple occasions for his excellent performance and was awarded Top Sales in his division. He was proud of the Company’s commitment to community service.

Remembering Peter Vetri

Peter’s big personality, genuine smile, and raspy voice left an impression on everyone he met. He loved his family, friends, and loyalty above all else and gave his all to those he cared about. His passing is a significant loss to his community and loved ones.

Peter Vetri Death Cause and Obituary

Peter Vetri passed away unexpectedly on May 4, 2023, at the age of 37. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed. He is survived by his parents, Peter and Kathleen Vetri, his fiancé, Alexia Belkina, and his sister, Mia Landry, and her family.

Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, May 11, at the Carrier Funeral Home in Windham, NH, where friends and family can come together to pay their respects and share their memories of Peter. The following day, a Funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthew’s Parish in Windham.

In honor of Peter’s memory, his family has requested donations be made to Boston Children’s Hospital, which was the beneficiary of Granite Telecommunications’ annual Saving by Shaving event. Peter’s passion for hockey and commitment to community service will continue to inspire those who knew and loved him.

Final Thoughts

Peter Vetri’s sudden passing has left his family, friends, and colleagues in shock and mourning. He was a talented and dedicated hockey player and coach, a successful salesperson, and a committed community member. His legacy will live on through the memories and impact he made on countless lives.

