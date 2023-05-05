Dead – Death – Obituary News : Petr Klima, 58, Dies: Stanley Cup Champ

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former NHL star Petr Klima passes away at age 58

Petr Klima, a former NHL star who scored the game-winning triple overtime goal in Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Finals during the Edmonton Oilers’ final championship season, has died at the age of 58, the team announced on Thursday (May 4).

A dangerous offensive player

Klima was known for being a dangerous offensive player, according to Kevin Lowe, a defenseman on the Oilers’ 1990 team. “He would have probably more suited for today’s games. The rules are a little more tailored to creating offense and allowing the offensive guys to do things. He could really skate and really shoot. He was a bit of a square peg in a round hole for us for a little while. We had a little bit more of a blue-collar team by that time, but he scored one of the biggest goals in Oilers history,” Lowe said in an interview with NHL.com.

A signature goal

Klima’s signature goal ended the longest Stanley Cup Final in NHL history, which was delayed by a 26-minute power outage at Boston Garden, during a 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins. The Czech forward was benched for long stretches earlier in the game before returning to the ice and scoring on Bruins goalie Andy Moog to lead the Oilers to their first of four wins in five games during their only Stanley Cup championship after the trade that sent Wayne Gretzky to the Los Angeles Kings, having previously won four championships in five years from 1984-88 with ‘The Great One’ as their captain.

A successful NHL career

Klima spent his NHL career with several teams, including the Detroit Red Wings, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings, and Pittsburgh Penguins. He recorded 573 points (313 goals, 260 assists) in 786 career games.

A legacy in the NHL

Klima’s legacy in the NHL will be remembered by his game-winning goal in the 1990 Stanley Cup Finals, which will go down in history as one of the most memorable moments in Oilers’ history. His offensive skills and ability to score goals will also be remembered by fans and fellow players alike.

A sad loss for the NHL community

The passing of Petr Klima is a sad loss for the NHL community. He will be missed by many, but his memory will live on through his contributions to the game of hockey and his impact on the Edmonton Oilers and other NHL teams he played for throughout his career.

