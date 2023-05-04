Dead – Death – Obituary News : Petr Klima, 58, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Stanley Cup Winner Petr Klima Dies at 58 as the World of Hockey Pays Tribute to the Former Edmonton Oilers Czech Forward

The hockey world is in mourning as Stanley Cup winner and Czech forward Petr Klima passed away at the age of 58. HC Litvinov, the Czech club where Klima started his career, announced his death, along with Kadan, where he previously worked as the general manager. The cause of death was not provided.

Klima emigrated from communist Czechoslovakia in 1985, four years before the Iron Curtain collapsed. In 786 games across 13 seasons in the NHL, the right winger scored 313 regular season goals and added 260 assists. He netted another 28 times with 24 assists in 95 playoff games.

Klima won the Stanley Cup with the Edmonton Oilers in 1990 and also played for the Detroit Red Wings, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings, and Pittsburgh Penguins. The NHL released a statement saying, “Klima helped the Oilers win the 1990 Stanley Cup while scoring a memorable triple-overtime winner in Game 1 of the Final. Our sympathies are with his family, friends, and many fans.”

Klima’s triple-overtime winner from the right circle in the opening game of the 1990 final against the Boston Bruins was one of the most iconic in Oilers history. Exactly 32 years ago on May 4, 1991, Klima scored a natural hat-trick for the Oilers in 5:13 to contribute to a 7-2 victory over the Minnesota North Stars.

The Edmonton Oilers wrote on Twitter, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Oilers alum Petr Klima & extend our condolences to his family and all loved ones.”

Klima played 28 games for his country, scoring 10 times. He was on the Czechoslovak team at the 1984 Canada Cup. Klima’s two sons, Kevin and Kelly, play in the top Czech league.

Tributes Pour in for Petr Klima

The hockey community took to social media to pay tribute to Klima. Former NHL player and coach Ted Nolan tweeted, “So sorry to hear of the passing of Petr Klima. A tremendous talent and a great teammate. Condolences to his family and friends.”

The Detroit Red Wings tweeted, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Petr Klima. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Former NHL player and current TV analyst Jeremy Roenick tweeted, “Really sad to hear about the passing of Petr Klima. One of the most dynamic players I ever played against. Prayers for his family and friends.”

The hockey world has lost a legend in Petr Klima. His contributions to the game, both on and off the ice, will never be forgotten.

News Source : By Kate Mcgreavy For Dailymail.Com Associated Press

Source Link :Petr Klima, Stanley Cup winner, dies at 58/