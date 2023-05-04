Dead – Death – Obituary News : Petr Klima, Ex-NHL Player, Dies at 58

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Petr Klíma, Former NHL Player, Passes Away at 58

Petr Klíma, a former NHL player who played for five different teams during his career, passed away suddenly at the age of 58, the NHL announced Thursday. Klíma is most well-known for ending the longest game in Stanley Cup Final history, helping guide the Edmonton Oilers to the 1990 championship by scoring a triple-overtime winner in Game 3 against the Boston Bruins.

Early Life and Career

Klíma was born on Dec. 23, 1964, in then-Czechoslovakia. He began his professional career playing for TJ Litvínov in his home country before being drafted by the Detroit Red Wings with the 86th overall pick in 1983. In 1985, Klíma became the first player from a country under Soviet control to defect to a United States-based team, leaving his team behind during a training camp in West Germany with the assistance of Red Wings officials and the U.S. government.

NHL Career

Klíma played for the Red Wings for seven seasons, followed by stints with the Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins. During his time in the NHL, Klíma scored a total of 313 goals and 260 assists in 786 regular-season games. He also played in 95 playoff games, scoring 28 goals and 24 assists. Klíma’s only Stanley Cup win came with the Oilers in 1990.

Legacy

Klíma will forever be remembered for his triple-overtime winner in Game 3 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Final, which ended the longest game in Stanley Cup Final history. His contribution to the Oilers’ championship season will always be celebrated by Edmonton fans.

Condolences

The Red Wings released a statement on Klíma’s passing, offering condolences to his family. All of us at PHR extend the same to Klíma’s family. His sudden passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the impact that one person can have on the world.

In Conclusion

Petr Klíma was a talented hockey player who had a significant impact on the NHL and the Edmonton Oilers in particular. His legacy will live on through his contributions to the game and the memories he created for fans. He will be missed by all who knew him, and our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.

