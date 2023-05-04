Dead – Death – Obituary News : Petr Klima, Former Oilers Player, Passes Away at 58

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Petr Klima: The Man Behind the Iconic Goal

The hockey world was saddened on May 4, 2023, to learn of the passing of Petr Klima at the age of 58. Klima was a legend in the NHL, known for his speed, skill, and hockey sense. He played for five different teams over 13 seasons, amassing 313 regular season goals and 260 assists.

While Klima was a respected player throughout his career, he will always be remembered for one moment in particular: his triple-overtime goal against the Boston Bruins in Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup final. The goal ended the longest game in Stanley Cup final history and helped secure the Edmonton Oilers their fifth and most recent Stanley Cup title.

The game was a back-and-forth battle between two talented teams, with the Oilers taking a 2-0 lead before the Bruins stormed back to tie it up in the third period. Klima had been benched for much of the game by Oilers coach John Muckler, but he made the most of his opportunity when he finally got back on the ice. Just over 15 minutes into the third overtime period, Klima slipped the puck past Bruins goaltender Andy Moog to secure the win for the Oilers.

The goal was iconic, and it cemented Klima’s place in NHL history. It’s a moment that fans of the game still talk about today, more than three decades later.

Klima’s success on the ice was due in large part to his natural talent and hard work, but it was also shaped by his experiences off the ice. He emigrated from communist Czechoslovakia in 1985, just a few years before the fall of the Iron Curtain. Klima’s journey to the NHL was fraught with challenges, but he persevered and ultimately achieved his dream of playing at the highest level of the sport.

Klima’s success in the NHL was not limited to his legendary goal in the 1990 Stanley Cup final. He was a consistent scorer throughout his career, and he made significant contributions to each of the five teams he played for. Klima was also a member of the Czechoslovakia team at the 1984 Canada Cup, and he played 28 games for his country, scoring 10 times.

Klima’s legacy extends beyond his accomplishments on the ice. He was a beloved figure in the hockey community, known for his kindness and generosity. His two sons, Kevin and Kelly, play in the top Czech league, and they have both spoken about the impact their father had on their lives and on their careers.

The NHL released a statement following Klima’s passing, mourning the loss of a Czech legend and offering condolences to his family, friends, and fans. The Edmonton Oilers, Klima’s former team, also expressed their sadness and shared memories of his iconic goal on social media.

While Klima’s passing is a loss for the hockey community, his legacy will live on. He will always be remembered as a talented player, a beloved figure, and the man behind one of the most iconic goals in NHL history.

