Dead – Death – Obituary News : Petr Klima, Oilers’ Cup champ, dies at 58.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Edmonton Oiler Petr Klima Passes Away at 58

Introduction

Former Edmonton Oiler Petr Klima, who scored the iconic triple-overtime winner in Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Final, has passed away at the age of 58. Klima played for the Red Wings, Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings, and Pittsburgh Penguins during his career, and scored a total of 313 goals across 13 NHL seasons. He was the first player to defect from Czechoslovakia and join the NHL, making his debut in 1985. The cause of his death is not yet known.

Klima’s Iconic Goal

Klima is best known for his triple-overtime winner in Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Final, just months after being traded to the Oilers from the Detroit Red Wings. The goal, which came against the Boston Bruins, was the start of Edmonton winning the series in five games. Klima’s contribution to the Oilers’ success did not go unnoticed, as the team expressed their condolences on Twitter, saying, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Oilers alum Petr Klima & extend our condolences to his family & all loved ones.”

The NHL Mourns

The NHL also mourned the loss of the Czech legend, who scored 313 goals across 13 NHL seasons. Klima helped the Oilers win the 1990 Stanley Cup while scoring the memorable triple-overtime winner in Game 1 of the Final. In a statement, the league said, “Our sympathies are with his family, friends and many fans.”

Klima’s Career

Klima was the first player to defect from then-Czechoslovakia and join the NHL, making his debut in 1985. Throughout his career, Klima racked up 573 points (313 goals, 260 assists) in 786 career games with the Red Wings, Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings, and Pittsburgh Penguins. He retired in 2003.

Mourning the Loss

Klima’s cause of death was not immediately known. He passed away in his hometown of Chomutov in the Czech Republic. The hockey world is mourning the loss of Klima, who will always be remembered for his contribution to the Oilers’ Stanley Cup victory in 1990. His triple-overtime winner in Game 1 of the Final will forever be etched in the memories of hockey fans worldwide.

Conclusion

If you want to read more about Klima’s career and legacy, click here for more sports coverage on Fox News.

Photo Credit: clutchpoints.com

News Source : Bollyinside – Breaking & latest News worldwide

Source Link :Oilers’ Stanley Cup champion, Petr Klima, passes away at the age of 58./