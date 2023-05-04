Dead – Death – Obituary News : Petr Klima, Scorer of 1990 Stanley Cup-Winning Goal, Dies at 58

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Petr Klima: The Czech Hockey Legend

On May 4, 2021, the hockey world lost a legend. Petr Klima, a Czech forward who left a mark on the NHL and international hockey, passed away at the age of 58. The news was announced by his former Czech club HC Litvinov, where Klima started his career in the 1981-82 season, and by Kadan, where he previously worked as general manager. The cause of death was not given.

Klima’s career spanned over 13 seasons in the NHL, during which he played for the Oilers, Red Wings, Lightning, Kings, and Penguins. In 786 games, he scored 313 regular-season goals and added 260 assists. He netted another 28 times with 24 assists in 95 playoff games. But Klima will always be remembered for his iconic triple-overtime winner in Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Finals, which broke the hearts of Bruins fans and propelled the Oilers to their fifth Cup in seven years.

The Bruins and Oilers met at Boston Garden on May 15, 1990, to open the Stanley Cup Finals, a rematch of the 1988 Finals won by Edmonton. The Oilers took a 2-0 lead into the third period, but the Bruins managed to tie the game on two goals by Ray Bourque, their Hall of Fame defenseman. The teams then battled through two scoreless overtime periods, becoming more and more fatigued on a warm spring night in Boston.

It was at the 15:13 mark of the third overtime period that Klima, with fresh legs, rifled a shot past Bruins goalie Andy Moog from the right circle, giving Edmonton a 3-2 win. The Oilers erupted on the ice in a wild celebration as the Garden fell silent, and the Bruins never recovered. Edmonton won three of the next four games to capture its last Stanley Cup to date.

Klima’s triple-overtime winner was not only a crushing moment for the Bruins and their fans, but also a testament to Klima’s perseverance and resilience. Born in the communist Czechoslovakia, Klima defected to the West in 1985, four years before the collapse of the Iron Curtain. He faced many challenges and obstacles in his journey to the NHL, but he never gave up on his dream of playing at the highest level.

Klima’s talent and determination were evident from his early days in Czech hockey. He started his career with HC Litvinov, where he quickly established himself as a scoring threat. In the 1984-85 season, he scored 42 goals in 44 games, earning him a spot on the Czechoslovak national team at the 1984 Canada Cup.

Klima’s success in his home country caught the attention of NHL scouts, and in 1985, he signed with the Detroit Red Wings. He played five seasons in Detroit, where he scored over 30 goals twice and helped the team reach the playoffs three times. In 1989, he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers, where he played a key role in their Stanley Cup win the following year.

After his stint in Edmonton, Klima played for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings, and Pittsburgh Penguins, where he played his last NHL game in 1998. He then returned to Europe, where he played for several teams in the Czech Republic, Germany, and Austria. He also represented the Czech Republic in international tournaments, including the 1996 World Cup of Hockey.

Klima’s legacy in Czech hockey is also significant. He paved the way for many Czech players who followed in his footsteps and made it to the NHL. His two sons, Kevin and Kelly, also play in the top Czech league, continuing the family tradition.

The NHL and the Edmonton Oilers paid tribute to Klima’s contributions to the game and expressed their condolences to his family and fans. Klima’s triple-overtime winner will always be remembered as one of the most iconic goals in NHL history, and his passion and dedication to the game will continue to inspire future generations of hockey players.

News Source : staff and wire reports

Source Link :Petr Klima, whose triple-OT goal vs. Bruins propelled Oilers to a Stanley Cup in 1990, dies at 58/