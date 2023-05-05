Dead – Death – Obituary News : Petr Klima’s Death and Biography

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former NHL player Petr Klima was announced dead by the NHL on Thursday. The Czech legend, who was 58, had played for several teams during his 13 NHL seasons, including the Edmonton Oilers, the team he scored one of the most famous goals for. Klima was found unconscious at his home in the small city of Chomutov, in the Czech Republic. The cause of death has not been made public yet.

Born on December 23, 1964, in Jihlava, Czechoslovakia, Petr Klima began his career with the Czechoslovak Extraliga, where he played for the HC Dukla Jihlava, prior to being drafted in the fifth round of the 1983 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings. Klima played his entire four-year career with the Wings from 1985 to 1989 before being traded to the Oilers, where he became known for scoring the game-winning goal in the memorable Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Finals against the Boston Bruins.

Klima’s goal against Andy Moog of the Boston Bruins in the third overtime of Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Finals is still considered one of the most memorable moments in the history of the NHL. The Oilers last Stanley Cup victory came in this triple-OT game, which is the longest Stanley Cup Final game in history. Klima went on to play for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins, L.A. Kings, and Detroit Red Wings.

During his NHL career, Klima played in 786 games, scoring 313 goals and 293 assists, accumulating 606 points. After his NHL career ended, he played in the DEL between 1997 and 1998, then sought to make a comeback with the Red Wings in 1998. He departed the NHL in 1999, competed in the Czech League for two seasons between 2001 and 2003, and then declared his final retirement in the same year.

Klima was not married but was in a relationship with a lady named Irina and had a net worth of $4 million. He is survived by his identical twin sons, Kelly and Kevin Klima, who also play professional ice hockey. The Detroit organisation issued a statement expressing its deepest sympathies to the Klima family during this trying time.

The NHL expressed its condolences to Klima’s family, friends, and supporters, mourning the loss of the Czech legend who had made a significant contribution to the sport. The cause of death has not yet been made public, and fans worldwide await further details about the passing of one of the most significant players in NHL history.

