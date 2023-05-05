Dead – Death – Obituary News : Petr Klima’s Fate: Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What Happened to Petr Klima: Remembering a Czech Hockey Legend

Petr Klima, a Czech ice hockey forward, was a respected and celebrated figure in the NHL. With his impressive track record, he made a mark in the sport and was loved by fans and teammates alike. However, on May 4, 2023, he passed away at the age of 58. The cause of his death has not been revealed, leaving hockey fans all over the world in shock and mourning.

Klima started his career with HC Litvinov in the 1981-82 season before moving to the NHL in 1985. He played for several teams over 13 seasons, including the Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings, and Pittsburgh Penguins. In his NHL career, Klima scored 313 regular season goals and added 260 assists, and 28 goals with 24 assists in 95 playoff games.

The NHL released a statement expressing their condolences to Klima’s family, friends, and fans and described him as a Czech legend who helped the Oilers win the 1990 Stanley Cup, scoring a memorable triple-overtime winner in Game 1 of the Final. Klima’s contributions to the sport and his team’s success were unparalleled, making his passing a significant loss to the hockey community.

Klima’s move to North America was significant, as he was the first Czech player to defect directly to a U.S.-based team. Rumors circulated that the Detroit Red Wings paid off Czechoslovak authorities to allow him to leave his native country. However, Klima was able to defect to North America in 1985 without much resistance from Czechoslovak hockey authorities. With the help of U.S. Attorney General Edwin Meese and U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lowell Jensen, Klima was able to gain refugee status and enter the United States.

Klima’s memorable triple-overtime winner in Game 1 of the 1990 Final helped the Oilers win the Stanley Cup. Despite being benched for most of the game by Oilers coach John Muckler, Klima scored on just his second shift of overtime, securing the victory for the Oilers in the longest game in Stanley Cup final history. The Oilers went on to win the series in five games, claiming their fifth and most recent Stanley Cup title.

Klima’s twin sons, Kelly and Kevin, followed in their father’s footsteps and became professional ice hockey players. They signed one-year contracts with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League in 2018. However, at the time of their father’s passing, Kelly was playing in the Czech Republic.

Klima’s romantic life was a topic of interest for many fans. He was popular among many women due to his charming personality and good looks. Nonetheless, Klima was in a relationship with his girlfriend, Irina, and according to trustworthy sources, the couple had not tied the knot before the ice hockey player’s unexpected passing.

In conclusion, Petr Klima was a legendary figure in the world of ice hockey. He was a talented player who contributed significantly to his team’s success and was loved by many. His passing leaves a significant void in the hockey community, and he will be remembered for his contributions to the sport. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

