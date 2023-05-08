Dead – Death – Obituary News : PGA Champion and Senior Tour Pioneer Don January Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Don January: Remembering a Legend of Golf

On Sunday, the golf world lost a true legend with the passing of Don January at the age of 93. January was a true pioneer in the sport, winning on both the PGA Tour and the Senior PGA Tour, which is now known as the PGA Tour Champions. His accomplishments on the course will never be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of golfers to come.

January was born on November 20, 1929, in Plainview, Texas, and grew up playing golf at a young age. He attended North Texas State where he played on the golf team and helped the Mean Green win four consecutive NCAA titles. After college, January turned pro and began his career on the PGA Tour in 1951.

Over the course of his 20-year career on the PGA Tour, January won 10 times, with his biggest victory coming at the 1967 PGA Championship. The tournament was held at Columbine Country Club in Colorado, and January emerged victorious after an 18-hole playoff against Don Massengale. He shot a final round 69 to win by two strokes and claim his first major championship.

January was known for his accuracy off the tee and his exceptional putting skills, which earned him the nickname “Mr. X.” He was also known for his calm and steady demeanor on the course, which helped him perform under pressure in big events.

After his final win on the PGA Tour in 1975, January transitioned to the Senior PGA Tour, which had just begun for players aged 50 and older. He won the first-ever Senior PGA Tour event, the Atlantic City Senior Invitational, and went on to win 22 times on the tour. His most notable victory came in 1982 at the Senior PGA Championship, which was held at PGA National in Florida.

January was a trailblazer on the Senior PGA Tour and helped to establish the tour as a viable platform for players to continue their careers after turning 50. He was a true ambassador for the game of golf and was beloved by fans and players alike.

In addition to his success on the course, January was also known for his giving spirit off the course. He was involved in numerous charitable endeavors throughout his career and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

January’s impact on the game of golf cannot be overstated. He was a true pioneer who paved the way for future generations of golfers to excel on both the PGA Tour and the Senior PGA Tour. His legacy will continue to inspire golfers for years to come, and his contributions to the sport will never be forgotten.

In closing, we extend our deepest sympathies to Don January’s family and friends during this difficult time. The golf world has lost a true legend, but his legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace, Mr. X.

News Source : Kentucky New Era

Source Link :Don January, PGA champ and 1st winner on senior tour, dies | College/