Dead – Death – Obituary News : PGA Championship winner Don January passes away at 93

Remembering Golf Legend Don January

The golf world lost a true icon on Sunday as Don January, winner of the 1967 PGA Championship and a two-time member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, passed away at the age of 93. January’s legacy in the sport stretches far beyond his impressive collection of victories, as he was known for his sportsmanship, dedication, and unwavering love for the game.

A Career to Remember

January’s professional career spanned several decades, during which he won 10 times on the PGA Tour and 22 times on the senior circuit. He was especially known for his consistency and accuracy on the greens, earning him the nickname “Bones” among his peers.

Born in Plainview, Texas, on Nov. 20, 1929, January was a standout player from an early age. He led the North Texas State golf team to four straight NCAA titles and quickly established himself as one of the top players in the country.

January’s crowning achievement came in 1967 when he won the PGA Championship, one of the most prestigious events in golf. He also represented the U.S. in the Ryder Cup in 1965 and 1977, solidifying his reputation as one of the most skilled and respected players of his time.

A Champion on and off the Course

While January’s accomplishments on the course are certainly impressive, it was his character and demeanor that truly set him apart. He was known for his graciousness and humility, always taking the time to connect with fans and fellow players alike.

January was also a mentor to many younger players, sharing his knowledge and expertise freely and without ego. His contributions to the sport extended far beyond his own victories, as he inspired countless others to pursue their own dreams and goals.

A Legacy that Lives On

Despite his passing, January’s impact on the world of golf will continue to be felt for years to come. His dedication and passion for the sport serve as an inspiration to players of all ages and skill levels, reminding us of the true value of hard work, perseverance, and sportsmanship.

As we remember Don January and celebrate his remarkable career, let us also honor his legacy by continuing to strive for excellence both on and off the course.

News Source : Todd Kelly

Source Link :Don January, 1967 PGA Championship winner, dies at age 93/