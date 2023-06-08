Dead – Death – Obituary News : Philadelphia Education Works CEO Miles Wilson Dies by Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Miles Wilson Obituary – Death: CEO of Philadelphia Education Works, Miles Wilson Died by Suicide

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Miles Wilson, the President and CEO of EducationWorks. It is believed that he took his own life. Miles was a highly respected leader in the education sector and had made significant contributions to the field throughout his career.

A Distinguished Career in Education

Miles held a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Arcadia University, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in History from Lincoln University. He had an extensive career in education and had held several leadership positions in the field.

Before joining EducationWorks, Miles served as the Regional Director of the Mid-Atlantic for the Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF), where he was responsible for building alliances with stakeholders from the philanthropic, corporate, non-profit, and governmental sectors. Prior to that, he was the Regional Vice President of Community Education Partners and the Executive Vice President of People’s Emergency Center.

Miles was also actively involved in several advisory boards and served on the boards of Inner Explorer and the Children’s Scholarship Fund. He had recently joined the Roadmap for Growth action team of the Philadelphia Grand Chamber of Commerce and was a member of the Pahara-Aspen Fellowship’s 2018 summer cohort.

A Great Loss to the Education Community

Miles was a dedicated and passionate leader who had a profound impact on the education community. His contributions will be deeply missed, and his loss is felt by all who knew him.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Miles’ family and friends during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they come to terms with their loss.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share your memories of Miles, please do so in the comments below. Your words of comfort and support will be greatly appreciated by his loved ones.

