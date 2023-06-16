Dead – Death – Obituary News : Philanthropist and Banker David Frey Dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

David Frey, a philanthropist and retired banking executive, passed away on June 14th at the age of 81. His contributions to the Grand Rapids community were significant, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

Frey’s passion for Grand Rapids was evident in his many years of service on various boards, including the Frey Foundation, which was established by his father. He was also one of the founding chairs of Grand Action, a private economic development group formed in 1993 that helped bring to life projects such as Van Andel Arena, DeVos Place, and the Downtown Market.

Frey’s dedication to public-private partnerships and philanthropy was unwavering. He believed that Grand Rapids could become the “best mid-sized city in the United States,” and he worked tirelessly to make that vision a reality. His optimism and can-do attitude inspired others to join him in his efforts, and together they achieved remarkable success.

Frey’s legacy will be remembered not only for the projects he helped bring to fruition but also for the values he embodied. He was a true leader who believed in the power of community and the importance of giving back. His impact on Grand Rapids will be felt for years to come, and his example will inspire others to follow in his footsteps.

A private funeral service will be held for Frey, and a celebration of his life will be held on June 28th. His passing is a great loss for the Grand Rapids community, but his memory will live on through the many projects and initiatives that he helped bring to life. He will be remembered as a visionary leader and a true champion for Grand Rapids.

News Source : Brian McVicar | bmcvicar@mlive.com

Source Link :David Frey, philanthropist and retired banker who helped transform Grand Rapids, dies at 81/