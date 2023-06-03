Dead – Death – Obituary News : Philanthropist and PR Entrepreneur Kitty Yannone Passes Away at 69

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Legacy of Catherine “Kitty” Yannone: A Fierce Philanthropist and Leader

The Hawaiian community mourns the loss of Catherine “Kitty” Yannone, a beloved public relations firm owner, philanthropist, and leader who passed away on Friday at the age of 69 after battling ovarian cancer. Her legacy of kindness, dedication, and generosity will continue to inspire and impact the lives of many.

Yannone’s journey to becoming a prominent figure in Hawai’i’s business and philanthropic scenes started in her home state of California. After moving to Hawai’i in 1976 to attend the University of Hawai’i at Manoa, Yannone fell in love with the island’s culture and people, and decided to make it her home. She began her career in public relations at Communications-Pacific in 1986, where she eventually became the owner and CEO in 1998.

Under Yannone’s leadership, Communications-Pacific earned a reputation for excellence in public relations, strategic communications, and marketing. The firm served a diverse range of clients, including government agencies, nonprofits, and businesses, and provided innovative solutions to their communication needs. Yannone’s passion for storytelling and connecting people through effective communication was evident in every project she spearheaded.

But Yannone’s impact went beyond her professional achievements. She was a tireless advocate for social causes and served on numerous boards and committees throughout her career. One of her most notable contributions was her role as a founding board member and first executive director of Hawaii’s Ronald McDonald House, a nonprofit organization that provides housing and support services to families of seriously ill children who are receiving medical treatment. Yannone’s leadership and dedication helped shape the organization into what it is today, providing a home away from home for families in need.

Yannone also served as vice president of the Kapiolani Health Foundation, a nonprofit that supports Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children, and was involved in various other organizations, including Assets School and the American Red Cross. Her commitment to improving the lives of others was evident in every cause she championed, and her impact on the community will be felt for years to come.

Yannone’s kindness, generosity, and leadership extended beyond her professional and philanthropic endeavors. She was a devoted mother, tutu (grandmother), daughter, sister, and friend, and her love for her family and friends was unwavering. Her son, Chad Dudley, described her as someone who wore many hats and approached each role with “fierce love, loyalty, dedication, and deep gratitude.” Dudley also shared that his mother taught him and his brother to “live life fully, laugh often, and love deeply,” a testament to Yannone’s positive outlook on life and her desire to spread joy to those around her.

The loss of Catherine “Kitty” Yannone is felt deeply by the Hawaiian community, but her legacy of kindness, dedication, and generosity will continue to inspire and impact the lives of many. Her contributions to the world of public relations, philanthropy, and community service will not be forgotten, and her memory will continue to live on through the countless lives she touched.

