Dead – Death – Obituary News : Philanthropist Rosie Horton Leaves Compassionate Legacy

New Zealand Mourns the Loss of Philanthropist Dame Rosie Horton

New Zealand is in mourning following the passing of Dame Rosemary (Rosie) Horton, a beloved philanthropist known for her tireless efforts to help others. The Breast Cancer Foundation, where Horton served as patron, founding trustee, and former chairperson at Auckland City Hospital, expressed its condolences on Monday after her passing over the weekend.

A Remarkable Legacy

At the age of 83, Rosie Horton leaves behind a remarkable legacy of raising millions of dollars for numerous organizations over more than four decades. Her unwavering commitment to charitable causes, particularly those focused on women and children, earned her widespread admiration and respect.

Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit

In recognition of her outstanding contributions to charity, Horton was honored in 2011 as a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit. The prestigious accolade solidified her position as a philanthropic powerhouse in the country and highlighted the profound impact she had on the lives of countless individuals.

Support for Numerous Organizations

Throughout her illustrious career, Rosie Horton provided invaluable support to a multitude of organizations. Among them were Women’s Refuge, Home and Family, the Salvation Army Bethany Center, Friends of Aotea, Abbeyfield New Zealand, the Athlae Lyon Starship Research Trust, Macular Degeneration New Zealand, the SPCA, and the University of Auckland’s Centre of Brain Research. Her dedication and contributions to these institutions have left an indelible mark on the lives of those they serve.

Deep Sorrow

Justine Smyth, chairwoman of the Breast Cancer Foundation, expressed deep sorrow at the loss of Dame Rosie Horton. Smyth remarked that her passing is not only a personal loss but a profound loss for the entire nation. Smyth emphasized that Rosie’s impact and her philanthropic endeavors are beyond measure. Her generosity and unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of others will continue to inspire generations to come.

A Champion of Compassion

Dame Rosie Horton’s legacy as a compassionate and dedicated philanthropist will forever be remembered. Her selflessness and tireless efforts to uplift and empower the marginalized have left an indelible imprint on the hearts of those she touched. New Zealand and the charitable community have lost a true champion of compassion, but her spirit will live on through the organizations she supported and the lives she transformed. May Dame Rosie Horton’s soul rest in eternal peace.

