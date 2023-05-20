Dead – Death – Obituary News : Phillip Eugene Passes Away: Latest Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Phillip Eugene Couri

Phillip Eugene Couri, a longtime resident of Wilmette, Illinois, passed away on May 16, 2023, at the age of 86. His death has left his family and friends with heavy hearts, and this memorial page serves as a space for them to express their condolences.

Visitation Details

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, and on Monday, May 22, 2023, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the funeral home. The funeral liturgy will take place at Saints Joseph & Francis Xavier Church in Wilmette on May 22, 2023, at 11:30 am.

Burial Service

The burial service will be held at All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois, on May 22, 2023, at 1:15 pm.

Memorial Contributions

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the SMMI at 169 Columbia Avenue, Des Plaines, Illinois 60016 or to Aid For Women at 8 South Michigan Avenue, Suite 1416, Chicago, Illinois 60603.

Both Phillip Eugene Couri’s family and friends would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time.

