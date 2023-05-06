Dead – Death – Obituary News : Phoenix Suns’ Ex-GM Lance Blanks Passes Away at 56

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Phoenix Suns General Manager Lance Blanks Dies at 56

On Thursday, Lance Blanks, former general manager of the Phoenix Suns, passed away at the age of 56. His family announced his death in a statement distributed by the NBA. He died on Wednesday in Dallas.

Career Highlights

Blanks served as the general manager of the Phoenix Suns from 2010-2013. Before that, he worked as an assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers and a scout for the San Antonio Spurs. He also worked as a scout for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Blanks played for the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves during his career. He was part of the Pistons team that won the NBA championship in 1990.

The Suns made it to the Western Conference Finals in the 2009-2010 season, which was one of the highlights of Blanks’ tenure as general manager. However, the team’s performance declined after that, and they missed the playoffs for a decade until the 2020-21 season when they made it to the NBA finals.

The Suns parted ways with Blanks in April 2013, with one year left on his contract.

A Legacy of Light

Blanks played college basketball at Virginia and Texas, and he was inducted into the Longhorns Hall of Honor in 2007. He recently worked as a broadcaster for Texas games on the ESPN Longhorn Network.

Joe Dumars, NBA executive and one of Blanks’ former Detroit Pistons teammates, spoke out about Blanks’ passing, saying that “Lance was a light for all those who knew him.” Dumars went on to say that Blanks’ legacy would be carried on by all those whose lives he touched for the better.

Remembering Lance Blanks

Lance Blanks will be remembered for his contributions to the NBA as a player, scout, and general manager. He was part of a Pistons team that won an NBA championship, and he helped guide the Suns to the Western Conference Finals.

More than his accomplishments on the court and in the front office, Blanks will be remembered for the light he brought to those around him. His legacy will live on through the lives he touched and the memories he left behind.

News Source : USA TODAY

Source Link :Former Phoenix Suns GM Lance Blanks dies at 56, family confirms/