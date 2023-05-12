Dead – Death – Obituary News : Photographer Elise Amendola dies at 70

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned Associated Press photojournalist Elise Amendola Dies at 70

Elise Amendola, a distinguished photojournalist who captured pivotal global news and sporting events for decades, has passed away at the age of 70. Her wife and fellow photographer, Mary Schwalm, confirmed that Amendola died at their home in North Andover, Massachusetts, after battling ovarian cancer for 13 years.

Amendola’s impressive career included being present to document several significant moments in history, including the fall of the Berlin Wall, the Boston Marathon bombing, the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, US presidential campaigns, and many Super Bowls, Olympics, World Series, and other major sporting events.

Schwalm, who worked alongside Amendola for years, expressed her gratitude to the Associated Press for providing them with a beautiful life. She recounted how she first met Amendola when she was working as a photo runner at the Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia. By Athens in 2004, Schwalm had become a staff photo editor on the sports desk, and they had become friends. They collaborated on assignments, with Schwalm working in New York and Amendola in Boston.

In 2006, Schwalm left her position in New York to live with Amendola in North Andover. “Seventeen years of pure joy, 11 of them as her wife,” she said. “I am heartbroken.”

Charles Krupa, a fellow Boston photographer and longtime friend, shared one of his favorite memories of Amendola when they were on an assignment together covering golf. Krupa recalled that Davis Love had just won the PGA championship in 1997, and after a hard week of work in the rain, Love tipped his cap to the crowd with a panoramic rainbow in the background. Krupa knew Amendola had the angle on it, and when they finished for the day, she nailed the picture, capturing the moment perfectly.

Amendola began her career with the AP wire service as a freelancer in the early 1980s before being hired onto the staff in 1983. She retired in 2021. She was born in New York and graduated from Tufts University.

David Ake, the Associated Press Director of Photography, described Amendola as a superior photographer and a fabulous person. He remembered chasing candidates around New Hampshire with Amendola during his early days at the AP. He said that no matter how cold, hot, wet, or miserable an assignment was, Amendola never gave up and stuck with it until she captured the perfect shot.

Peter Morgan, an AP business photo editor, first met Amendola at the Boston bureau around 1980 when she brought in some tennis photos for consideration. They worked together on dozens of assignments over the following decades. Morgan described Amendola as one of the greats, not just as a photographer but as a person. He said it was always a joy to work on an assignment with her.

Julie Jacobson, an AP photographer, admired Amendola and her work long before they met. Jacobson remembered that there weren’t many women photographers shooting sports in the 1990s, but Amendola did it well, and she was one of the few whose bar Jacobson looked to when setting her own goals. When Jacobson was hired as a staff photographer at the AP, she was starstruck when she finally met Amendola. They would end up working together multiple times at various events over the next 19 years, mostly sporting events, and Jacobson was always in awe of her.

Bill Sikes, a retired Boston AP photo editor, remembered a moment after the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013 when Amendola and Krupa slept in the lobby of the Westin Hotel overnight so that they wouldn’t have to leave the police perimeter that had been set up around the site. The next morning, Amendola went to the upper floors of the hotel and knocked on doors until she found a room that provided a view of both bombing sites. She rented that room, ensuring that all AP platforms had that vantage point for the remainder of the week. Sikes said that there was never any doubt that Amendola would deliver compelling photos from every assignment, no matter the challenges.

Amy Sancetta, a fellow retired AP photographer, remembered her friend fondly. She said that Amendola fought her illness with the same tenacity, courage, and good nature that she carried in all aspects of her life. Sancetta remembered that Elise never gave up, not climbing the hill on 18 at Augusta, not freezing all day at the base of an Olympic ski mountain, and not with cancer. She showed her joyous spirit and firm determination while working, playing hoops, enjoying her life, her friends, and her beloved wife, Mary Schwalm.

Schwalm said that Elise loved basketball and preferred not to have a service or flowers. She asked that people go to the courts and shoot a basketball from the baseline, her best midrange jump shot, or make an assist in some way. “Elise loved to make a good pass,” Schwalm said.

Elise Amendola’s contributions to photojournalism and her dedication to her craft will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.

News Source : WHEC.com

Source Link :Associated Press photographer Elise Amendola, who documented decades of sports and news, dies at 70/