Dead – Death – Obituary News : Phyllis Coltrane’s Passing: Death Cause and Prayers

Remembering Phyllis Coltrane: A Life Well-Lived

Phyllis Coe Coltrane, a resident of Eden, North Carolina, passed away on May 19, 2023, at the age of 79. She had been receiving treatment at the UNC Chapel Hill Hospital at the time of her passing. Her family has organized a memorial service in her honor, which will take place at the Boone and Cooke Funeral Home on May 22, 2023, at 2:00 pm.

Early Life and Family

Phyllis was born on January 3, 1944, in Greensboro, North Carolina. Her parents were Jesse Arlendo Coe and Mildred Stutt Coe. Unfortunately, both of her paternal grandparents had passed away before she was born.

Professional Life

Phyllis worked at Jerry’s Restaurant for many years, predominantly as a cashier. She was a dedicated employee and spent a significant chunk of her working life there.

Community Involvement

Phyllis was a devoted member of the Charity Baptist Church, where she never missed a service or Sunday school class. She was an active member of the local community and always made time to volunteer her services wherever they were needed.

Surviving Family Members

Phyllis is survived by her four daughters, Diane Woods (and husband Richie), Lorie Younger (and husband Jerry), Kathy Stratton (and husband Jerry), and Donna Swift (and husband Jamie). She is also survived by her sister Nancy Stanley, her daughter-in-law Kenneth Randall Corum, and her grandchildren Christopher Ray Draughn (and wife Kristi), Brandi Draughn Beville (and husband Charlie), and Braxton Draughn. She will also be remembered by her granddaughter Allyn Dale Young and daughter-in-law Shane Seagraves.

Memorial Service

Phyllis’ family will be greeting guests at the Boone and Cooke Funeral Home from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on May 22, 2023, one hour before the memorial service begins. The service will be held in honor of Phyllis and all that she represented to her family, friends, and community.

In Conclusion

Phyllis Coltrane lived a long and fulfilling life, contributing to her community and making a positive impact on those around her. Her family and friends will always remember her for her kindness, dedication, and unwavering love. She will be deeply missed but fondly remembered.

