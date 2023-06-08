Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pianist George Winston dies at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Grammy-winning pianist George Winston dies at age 73

George Winston, the pianist known for blending jazz, classical, folk, and other styles, passed away on Sunday at the age of 73. Winston had been battling cancer for the past 10 years, according to an announcement on his website www.georgewinston.com, which was confirmed by his spokesman.

Despite his health struggles, Winston continued to write and record music, as well as perform live shows, according to the statement on his website. He also raised funds for Feeding America and donated proceeds from his concerts to local food banks.

A Musical Journey

Winston was born in Hart, Michigan, and spent his childhood in Montana, Florida, and Mississippi. He drew inspiration from a range of artists, including Fats Waller and the Doors.

Over the course of his career, Winston released over a dozen solo piano albums, as well as soundtracks for TV shows such as “This Is America, Charlie Brown” and “The Velveteen Rabbit,” which featured narration by Meryl Streep.

His 1995 album “Forest” won the Grammy for Best New Age Recording, and his tribute to the Doors, “Night Divides the Day,” received a Grammy nomination in 2004 for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

The Sound of “Folk Piano”

Winston’s style of playing was often described as “Folk Piano,” a term he coined himself. In a Q&A section on his website, he explained that his approach was melodic and not complicated, much like folk guitar picking and folk songs. He also cited a “rural sensibility” as a key influence.

“I just play the songs the best I can, inspired by the seasons and the topographies and regions, and, occasionally, by sociological elements, and try to improve as a player over time,” he said.

A Legacy of Giving

Winston’s commitment to giving back was a hallmark of his career. In addition to his work with Feeding America and local food banks, he also donated a portion of the proceeds from his album sales to various causes.

His most recent album, “Night,” was released in 2022.

News of Winston’s passing was met with an outpouring of love and appreciation on social media, with fans and fellow musicians alike paying tribute to his talent and generosity.

Rest in peace, George Winston.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :George Winston, million-selling pianist known for his melodic style, dead at age 73/