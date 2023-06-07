Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pianist George Winston Dies at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering George Winston: A Pioneer of New Age Music

The music world mourns the loss of George Winston, a celebrated pianist and composer who passed away on June 4 in California at the age of 73. Winston’s decades-long battle with cancer came to an end, leaving behind a rich legacy and an influential contribution to the new age music genre.

Warm, Melodic, and Pastoral

George Winston became a household name in the music industry due to his unique style of solo piano playing. His music was warm, melodic, and pastoral, which earned him a massive following worldwide. With over 15 million albums sold, Winston’s reputation was largely built on a series of instrumental albums for the pioneering new age label Windham Hill Records. His 1980 album, Autumn, and its follow-ups, 1982’s Winter into Spring and December, all platinum-selling releases, are considered cornerstones of the new age genre.

Despite being labeled as new age music, Winston preferred to call his music “Folk Piano” or “Rural Folk Piano.” According to him, his music was not complicated in its approach, like folk guitar picking and folk songs, and had a rural sensibility.

A Passion for R&B

While many listeners heard classical foundations in his playing, Winston had no training nor interest in classical music. His true passion was for R&B, inspired by New Orleans’ postwar piano sound and the Harlem stride tradition. In the ’70s, Winston spent much of his time studying New Orleans pianists Henry Butler, James Booker, and Professor Longhair.

Winston had a glossier style that eliminated the folksy twang and incorporated the stride piano technique of left-hand bass patterns against right-hand melody. His music was a surprise hit, which he replicated with a sequel season-themed album Winter into Spring and the holiday record December. Together, the three recordings helped to launch the commercial success of what became known as new age music and made Windham Hill the genre’s flagship label. He would record 13 more solo piano albums, with 1994’s Forest winning a Grammy Award for Best New Age Album.

A Multi-Instrumentalist

Aside from playing the piano, Winston also played the harmonica and the guitar. He recorded an album of harmonica solos in 2012 and incorporated the guitar into his benefit records. He identified with the Hawaiian “slack-key” guitar tradition and founded Dancing Cat Records in 1983, which became a key forum for the slack-key guitarists of the Hawaiian Cultural Renaissance.

Winston’s battle with cancer began in 2013 when he was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome. He underwent a successful bone marrow transplant to combat the disease and subsequently underwent treatment for thyroid and skin cancer. His last album, Night, was released in spring 2022, but worsening health forced him to cancel most of his performances in support of the album.

A Lasting Legacy

George Winston’s music will continue to inspire generations of musicians and listeners alike. His passion for R&B and his unique style of piano playing made him a pioneer of the new age genre. Winston’s contribution to music is immeasurable, and his legacy will live on through his recordings and the countless lives he touched with his music.

Winston is survived by his sister, Nancy Winston Kahumoku, and a niece and nephew. The family will hold a private memorial service.

News Source : Wisconsin Public Radio

Source Link :George Winston, pianist of pastoral scenes, has died at 73/