Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pickup driver dies from gunshot wound in crash

Driver Crashes Pickup into Parked Car in Aurora, Shot and Killed

Tragedy struck in Aurora, Colorado in the early hours of Monday when a driver crashed his pickup truck into a parked car and was subsequently shot and killed. The incident has sparked a homicide investigation, but as yet, police have no information on a suspect.

Aurora Police Respond to the Scene

Police officers in Aurora were called to the 2200 block of Oakland Street at around 12:50 a.m. on Monday after reports of a car crash involving a pickup truck. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the driver of the truck unresponsive in his seat. They provided first aid to the man until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital.

Driver Succumbs to Gunshot Injuries

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital, but tragically, he later died from gunshot injuries. Hospital staff informed the attending officers that the man had been shot, sparking a homicide investigation.

Homicide Investigation Underway

The Aurora Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the incident, but as yet, they have no information on a suspect. The Adam’s County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity once his family has been notified.

Appeal for Information

The police department has appealed to anyone with information on the incident, or on a suspect, to come forward. They have asked that anyone with any information contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-910-7867 (STOP).

Conclusion

This tragic incident has left a family without their loved one and a community in shock. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the search for a suspect is ongoing, and the police department has appealed for anyone with information to come forward. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.

News Source : Kieran Nicholson

Source Link :Driver of crashed pickup dies of apparent gunshot wound/