Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Pillar of City: A Vital Component”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Houston Rapper Big Pokey Passes Away After Collapsing on Stage

The music world is mourning the loss of Houston rapper Big Pokey, who tragically passed away after collapsing on stage during a recent performance in Beaumont, Texas.

The Incident

The rapper, whose birth name is Milton Powell, was performing at Pour 09 Bar late on Saturday night when he suddenly fainted on stage. He was rushed to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday.

Tributes Pour In

News of Big Pokey’s passing has devastated the music community, with many fellow artists and fans taking to social media to express their condolences. Fellow Texas rapper Bun B shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, describing Pokey as a “low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect.”

“He was easy to love and hard to hate. He’d pull up, do what he had to do, and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC [Screwed Up Click],” Bun B wrote.

Kylie Jenner has also expressed her condolences to the rapper’s family and friends.

A Pioneer of Southern Rap

Big Pokey was a well-known rapper in the local Houston scene and beyond, gaining popularity from his collaborations with big names like DJ Screw and Paul Wall, and being one of the founding members of the local Screwed Up Click. As southern rap and its chopped-and-screwed style gained prominence in the ’90s and 2000s by big names like TI and Outkast, Pokey has been hailed as a pioneer of the genre.

Remembering Big Pokey

Fans have been sharing clips and memories of the rapper on social media, with many describing him as a “legend” of the scene. One fan commented under Bun B’s post: “So upsetting. He helped lay the foundation of an entirely new genre of rap. RIP.”

A Celebration of Life

Big Pokey’s publicist confirmed his passing to Fox 26 in a statement. “He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans,” the statement reads. “In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter.'”

The music world has lost a true talent, and Big Pokey’s legacy will live on through his music.

Urban Infrastructure City Development Civic Responsibility Public Services City Planning

News Source : Rey Harris

Source Link :“One of the pillars of our city”/