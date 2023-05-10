Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Pinatay ka na nila’: Hindi pa rin patay – 45 characters

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gardo Versoza, a seasoned actor in the Philippines, recently spoke out about a death hoax that circulated about him on social media. While he initially tried to brush off the hoax, he quickly realized that it was no laughing matter, especially considering he had just come from a health emergency. Versoza had suffered from a heart attack, which he believes was caused by his active lifestyle. He had been biking long distances and carrying heavy objects, which put a strain on his heart.

Versoza shared his story in an interview with broadcast journalist Jessica Soho, where he spoke about the pain and fear he experienced during his heart attack. He also expressed concern for his son, who might come across the false claims about his death on social media. Versoza stressed that it is disrespectful to make false claims about a person’s life, especially when they are still alive and fighting to recover from a serious health issue.

The actor’s experience highlights the importance of taking care of one’s health and undergoing regular check-ups. Versoza admits that he was aware that heart problems run in his family, but he never expected to suffer a heart attack at such a young age. He credits his active lifestyle for saving his life, as his doctor told him that if he didn’t have an active lifestyle, he might not have survived the heart attack. However, his doctor also warned him against pushing his heart too hard, especially by biking long distances, as it can cause more harm than good.

Versoza hopes that by sharing his story, he can inspire others to take their health seriously and undergo regular check-ups. He also wants to raise awareness about the dangers of spreading false information on social media, as it can cause unnecessary pain and fear for the person and their loved ones.

In April 2023, Versoza was discharged from the hospital after a month-long recuperation period. He is set to undergo his second angioplasty soon, but he is ready to accept whatever God’s will may be. He hopes that his experience will serve as a wake-up call to others who may be neglecting their health and taking it for granted.

In conclusion, Gardo Versoza’s story is a reminder that our health should always be a top priority. We should not take it for granted and should undergo regular check-ups to ensure that we are in good physical condition. We should also be mindful of the information we share on social media and should avoid spreading false claims about a person’s life. Let us all learn from Versoza’s experience and take better care of ourselves and our loved ones.

News Source : Hannah Mallorca

Source Link :‘Hindi ka pa patay, pinatay ka na nila’/