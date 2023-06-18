Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pioneer with Autism Passes at Age 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Donald Gray “Don” Triplett: The First Person Diagnosed with Autism

Donald Gray “Don” Triplett, a Mississippi native, passed away on Thursday after an extended illness. He was 89 years old. He was the first person to be formally diagnosed with autism, a developmental disorder that affects communication and social interaction. His case was documented in a paper by Austrian-American psychiatrist Leo Kanner in 1943, titled “Autistic Disturbances of Affective Contact.”

Triplett’s parents brought him to Kanner’s clinic at Johns Hopkins University when he was just five years old. Kanner described him as a child who “could hum and sing many tunes accurately” and possessed “an unusual memory for faces and names” before the age of two. However, he also showed signs of the disorder, including an obsession with spinning objects and a preference for being left alone.

Kanner’s paper described Triplett and 10 other cases as being marked by “an extreme autistic aloneness.” The paper was groundbreaking and helped bring awareness to the disorder, which was not well understood at the time.

Triplett went on to study at Millsaps College and worked for almost 65 years at the Bank of Forest, which was co-founded by his maternal grandfather. He was also known for his love of golf, his perfect pitch as a church singer, and his ability to assign nicknames and numbers to acquaintances, which he remembered with precision.

Triplett’s life was documented in John Donvan and Caren Zucker’s Pulitzer Prize-shortlisted book, “In A Different Key: The Story of Autism,” and a PBS documentary of the same title. He became an advocate for autism awareness and helped bring attention to the disorder.

Autism is a complex disorder that affects individuals differently. It cannot be definitively diagnosed through any medical test but rather by observing a child’s development. Symptoms can include difficulty with social interaction, communication, and repetitive behaviors.

There is no cure for autism, but early diagnosis and intervention can help individuals with the disorder reach their full potential. Today, there is much more awareness and understanding of autism than there was when Triplett was diagnosed over 75 years ago.

Triplett’s legacy as the first person diagnosed with autism will continue to inspire research and advocacy for the disorder. His life serves as a reminder of the importance of early intervention and support for individuals with autism and their families.

