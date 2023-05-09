Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pioneering Black Mezzo-Soprano Grace Bumbry Passed Away at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Grace Bumbry: A Pioneering Mezzo-Soprano

Grace Bumbry, a pioneering mezzo-soprano, who became the first Black singer to perform at Germany’s Bayreuth Festival during a career of more than three decades on the world’s top stages, has died at the age of 86. She passed away on Sunday at Evangelisches Krankenhaus, a hospital in Vienna, according to her publicist, David Lee Brewer.

Early Life

Bumbry was born on January 4, 1937, in St. Louis, Missouri. Her father, Benjamin, was a railroad porter, and her mother, the former Melzia Walker, was a school teacher. She sang in the choir at Ville’s Sumner High School and won a talent contest sponsored by radio station KMOX that included a scholarship to the St. Louis Institute of Music. However, she was denied admission because she was Black. She sang on CBS’s Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts, then attended Boston University College of Fine Arts and Northwestern, where she met soprano Lotte Lehmann, who became her teacher at the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara, California, and a mentor.

Rise to Fame

Bumbry was inspired when her mother took her to a recital of Marian Anderson, the American contralto who in 1955 became the first Black singer at New York’s Metropolitan Opera. Bumbry became part of a generation of acclaimed Black opera singers that included Leontyne Price, Shirley Verrett, George Shirley, Reri Grist, and Martina Arroyo.

Bumbry was among the winners of the 1958 Met National Council Auditions. She had a recital debut in Paris that same year and made her Paris Opéra debut in 1960 as Amneris in “Aida.” The following year, she was cast by Wieland Wagner, a grandson of the composer, to sing Venus in a new production of Tannhäuser at the Richard Wagner Festival in Bayreuth. Bumbry’s casting in a staging that included stars Wolfang Windgassen, Victoria de los Angeles, and Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau resulted in 200 protest letters to the festival.

Breaking Barriers

“I remember being discriminated against in the United States, so why should it be any different in Germany?” Bumbry told St. Louis Magazine in 2021. “I knew that I had to get up there and show them what I’m about. When we were in high school, our teachers — and my parents, of course — taught us that you are no different than anybody else. You are not better than anybody, and you are not lesser than anybody. You have to do your best all the time.”

Reviews of her Bayreuth debut on July 23, 1961, were mostly positive. “A voice of very large size, though a little lacking in color. It is a voice that has not as yet `set,′ as the teachers say,” Harold C. Schonberg wrote in The New York Times. “She is obviously a singer with a big career ahead of her.”

Legacy

Bumbry made history as a trailblazer for Black opera singers and inspired generations of singers of all ethnicities. In 1989, she sang in the first fully staged performance on a work at Paris’ Bastille Opéra in Berlioz’s Les Troyens (The Trojans). In 2009, she received the Kennedy Center Honors alongside Mel Brooks, Dave Brubeck, Robert De Niro, and Bruce Springsteen.

Met general manager Peter Gelb said “opera will be forever in her debt for the pioneering role she played as one of the first great African American stars. “Grace Bumbry was the first opera star I ever heard in person in 1967 when she was singing the role of Carmen at the Met and I was a 13-year-old sitting with my parents in Rudolf Bing’s box,” Gelb said. “Hearing and seeing her giving a tour-de-force performance made a big impression on my teenage soul and was an early influence on my decision to pursue a career in the arts, just as she influenced generations of younger singers of all ethnicities to follow in her formidable footsteps.”

Final Thoughts

Grace Bumbry was a trailblazing opera singer who shattered barriers and made history as the first Black singer to perform at Germany’s Bayreuth Festival. Her impact on the opera world and on generations of singers of all ethnicities cannot be overstated. She will be deeply missed.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Grace Bumbry Dead, Pioneering Black Mezzo-Soprano Dies at 86 – Billboard/