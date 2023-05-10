Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pioneering Blogger Heather Armstrong Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Heather Armstrong: A Pioneer Mommy Blogger

Heather Armstrong, a pioneer in the early days of blogging, passed away on May 9, 2023, at age 47. Armstrong, who was candid about her struggles with depression and alcoholism, committed suicide at her home in Salt Lake City, leaving behind two daughters.

Armstrong gained a loyal following with her blog, Dooce, which she started in 2001. As an ex-Mormon who learned to code during the dot-com boom, Armstrong used her blog to talk about her job and co-workers, which eventually led to her firing. “Dooce” even became known online as a term used to describe getting fired from your job over something you did online.

Armstrong got married and moved to Salt Lake City, where she started growing her family and continued writing on Dooce. She took a humorous, no-filter approach to examining motherhood, writing about everything from the mundane, like buying a new dishwasher, to the much more serious, like postpartum depression.

As Vox noted in their 2019 profile of Armstrong, she garnered a huge following of fellow moms at a time when the internet was a place for people to turn to when they couldn’t find it in the media. However, with the loyal following came the trolls and the hate, particularly after she began monetizing her blog with ads. The trolling got so bad for Armstrong that she later admitted her divorce from her husband Jon was partially fueled by his being unable to understand how she couldn’t just shake off the torrent of hate.

As blogging fell to the wayside with the rise of social media and influencer culture, Armstrong had a hard time coming to terms with the new era of how to share your life on the internet—the perfectly curated moments and all—but she kept up with it in the ways she felt comfortable doing.

Armstrong left Dooce behind for a while starting in 2015 and tried other pursuits, including a job at an animal welfare nonprofit. Her severe depression led her to experimental therapy at the University of Utah’s Neuropsychiatric Institute. The treatment involved putting her in a medically induced coma for 15 minutes at a time over the course of 10 treatments. She wrote a book about how the treatment helped her, called The Valedictorian of Being Dead.

Armstrong returned to blogging in 2017 and told Vox in 2019 of her plans to continue focusing her work on mental health. Unfortunately, her battle with depression and addiction ultimately led to her untimely death.

Armstrong’s legacy as a pioneer mommy blogger will not be forgotten. Her no-filter approach to motherhood and candid discussions about mental health paved the way for countless others to do the same. As we remember her life and mourn her passing, let us also recognize the importance of seeking help and support when we need it most. Rest in peace, Heather Armstrong.

News Source : Distractify

Source Link :Heather Armstrong Cause of Death: Pioneering Blogger Has Died/