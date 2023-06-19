Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pioneering Health Provider Viola Washington Edwards Dies at 70

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Viola Edwards: A Trailblazing Nurse and Entrepreneur

Viola Edwards was a remarkable African American woman who fought against all odds to make a significant contribution to the healthcare industry and become a successful entrepreneur. Born Viola Eula Washington on May 26, 1873, in Wetumpka, Alabama, Viola lived a life full of hardships and struggles. She lost her mother at a young age and had to work various jobs to support her family. However, her determination and hard work paid off when she attended the Tuskegee Institute Nurses’ Training School and became a nurse.

On January 12, 1908, Viola married William H. Edwards, a railroad postal clerk, in Pensacola, Florida. She became a stepmother to William’s three children after his first wife passed away. Viola worked as a nurse at the Pensacola Infirmary, which was staffed by African American doctors and nurses serving African American patients. She also attended social events, entertained guests, and traveled, and her attendance at these events was captured in the pages of the Indianapolis Freeman by the paper’s Pensacola correspondent, Walker W. Thomas.

In 1922, Viola realized her dream of opening a hospital focused on the health and welfare of Pensacola’s African American community. The Viola Edwards Hospital opened to great fanfare on June 14, 1922. The hospital was a 12-room building equipped with operating and other facilities and was located on DeVilliers Street in the Belmont DeVilliers neighborhood. It was one of seven medical facilities in Pensacola at the time and the only one owned by an African American woman. The Viola Edwards Hospital was the first Black-owned hospital in Pensacola.

Viola employed at least two nurses at the hospital and worked with many physicians and surgeons. The entire medical staff was African American, and the community took pride in this establishment. While she continued to operate the hospital, she also opened a restaurant, using her experience as a cook to continue her entrepreneurship.

However, in 1927, the hospital and Viola faced financial and legal challenges that would eventually force the facility to close and Viola to flee. A White woman, Dorothy Friederichsen, and her unborn child died at the hospital, and manslaughter charges were filed against Mrs. Edwards and Eugene Tart, the White man who brought Ms. Friederichsen to the hospital. A fire “of incendiary origin” destroyed the hospital two weeks later.

Mrs. Edwards and Mr. Tart were later found not guilty, but pressure from Pensacola’s White clergy resulted in new manslaughter charges against them for the unborn child’s death. The Escambia County Sheriff arrested Mr. Tart, who posted bond. With her hospital burned and her life threatened, Mrs. Edwards fled to Detroit, Michigan. In Detroit, Mrs. Edwards connected with Dr. Alfred Thomas, a prominent African American doctor. Mrs. Edwards had worked with Dr. Thomas’s brother, a podiatrist, in Pensacola. Mrs. Edwards worked as a nurse in one of the seven hospitals Dr. Thomas owned in Detroit.

Mrs. Edwards successfully fought extradition on the manslaughter case in Pensacola, claiming she would be “in danger of mob violence if returned.” The manslaughter case was eventually dropped in favor of a federal embezzlement charge. In 1929, she was found guilty of embezzlement and sentenced to 16 months confinement. She eventually returned to Detroit and her work as a nurse.

Mrs. Edwards suffered from heart disease for six months before her death in 1943. She was interred by the A. G. Wright Funeral Home in Detroit. Mrs. Viola Edwards leaves a legacy of equal access to health and medical care, entrepreneurship, and fighting against the odds. Her contribution to the healthcare industry and entrepreneurship is a testament to her determination, hard work, and dedication to her community. Today, her legacy lives on through her stepchildren’s descendants, the Washington family, and the grateful Pensacola community.

Viola Washington Edwards biography Viola Washington Edwards contributions to health care Viola Washington Edwards career in nursing Viola Washington Edwards impact on African American health care Viola Washington Edwards legacy in medical education

News Source : Pensacola News Journal

Source Link :Viola Washington Edwards, pioneering health care provider, dead at 70/